OKC Comets Game Notes - June 23, 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (0-0/41-33) vs. Reno Aces (0-0/32-43)

Game #75 of 150/Second Half #1 of 75/Road #37 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryder Ryan (3-1, 4.15) vs. RNO-LHP Tommy Henry (0-4, 6.29)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open the second half of the PCL season as well as a six-game road series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field...The Comets' three-game winning streak came to an end Sunday as Oklahoma City is now 3-1 in the last four games. Over the last 10 games, Oklahoma City has a 4-6 record and the team has lost three of the last four road games during that stretch.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets closed out the first half of the season with a 6-5 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento scored a pair of runs in the third inning and added two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-out double from Turner Hill for a 4-0 lead. Oklahoma City got two runs back in the bottom of the frame, bringing in a run on a double play followed by a run-scoring single from Austin Gauthier. Sacramento plated a fifth-inning run on a single before the Comets answered in the sixth inning with a RBI groundout from Noah Miller. Following a Sacramento run in the top of the ninth inning, the Comets rallied in the bottom half with a RBI single by Gauthier and a RBI double off the center field wall by Eliezer Alfonzo that cut the River Cats' lead to one, but OKC was unable to complete the comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryder Ryan (3-1) is scheduled to make his first start since May 16 in Albuquerque as well as his 12th appearance (seventh start) of the season...He last pitched in a piggyback role June 14 at Charlotte, tossing 2.2 hitless and scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts...Ryan was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14 following two relief appearances in Charlotte, throwing a combined 6.2 scoreless frames with two hits, one walk and nine strikeouts. He retired 20 of 23 batters faced during the week...Ryan faces Reno for the second time this season after throwing 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings of relief May 22 with one walk and two K's...He was placed on the seven-day IL April 28-May 16 due to a back injury...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024) and made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore...He is the older brother of fellow Comets starting pitcher River Ryan and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent.

Against the Aces: 2026: 4-2 2025: 7-5 All-time: 58-45 At RNO: 22-22

The Comets play their final series against the Aces this season and play their only series at Greater Nevada Field in 2026...OKC took four of six games at home May 19-24 after jumping out to a 3-0 series lead. There was a dearth of offense on both sides, with the Comets batting just .193 and the Aces at a .204 clip. OKC's pitching staff ended the week with a 2.50 ERA, as Reno's offense was held to three runs or less in four of six games (19 R total). The Comets notched 65 strikeouts against Aces batters, with at least nine in each game...The Comets are 10-4 over their last 14 games against the Aces going back to last season...OKC is 14-10 on the road against the Aces since the start of 2022, taking three of four series during that span. Last season, OKC went 4-2 at Greater Nevada Field.

Halftime: The first half of the Pacific Coast League season wrapped up Sunday as the Comets finished the half with a 41-33 record and in third place in the overall league standings. Oklahoma City remains the lone PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record in every half since the split-season format was introduced at the Triple-A level in 2023. Among those seven halves, the Comets have tallied at least 40 wins five times, including in this year's first half...Las Vegas clinched the PCL first-half title and will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September against the winner of the second half...Entering June 1, the Comets were 33-23 and were just a half-game out of first place, but OKC stumbled to an 8-10 record across the final 18 games of the half.

Later, Gator: Starting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, Austin Gauthier recorded his third straight multi-hit game Sunday, going 3-for-5 with two RBI. During the three-game stretch, Gauthier is 8-for-12...Since June 9 (eight games), Gauthier is 12-for-26 (.462) with seven RBI and eight walks. He has three multi-RBI games in that time after collecting a total of three multi-RBI games all season prior to June 9...Going back to Wednesday, Gauthier has reached base in 14 of his last 19 plate appearances (9 H, 5 BB).

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets tonight. He was placed on the Dodgers' 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain May 29, and through his first 51 games of the season with the Dodgers slashed .276/.348/.436 with seven homers and 31 RBI. The two-time World Series winner is also is a two-time All-Star (2021, 2024) and has hit 224 career home runs across 11 Major League seasons...Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Sunday and tossed two-thirds of an inning with one hit and one strikeout. He threw 10 pitches (eight strikes) and through seven relief outings with the Comets, has tossed 6.1 innings with six hits, one earned run, four walks and six strikeouts...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 16 games, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 19-for-58 (.328) during the stretch with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI...This is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 16 games and he now owns two of the four longest on-base streaks by an OKC hitter this season, as he also reached base in 21 consecutive games May 1-29...He ranks second in the league with 90 hits, tied for third with 18 doubles, fifth in total bases with 137, sixth with 52 RBI and tied for sixth with four triples...He is one of four players in the Minors to reach the 90-hit mark this season.

June Swoon: The Comets are 8-10 to start June after OKC closed out May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 18 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.16 and they have allowed 102 runs overall (5.7 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 100 runs through 18 games - third-fewest in the PCL to start the month (5.6 RPG)...The Comets have split each of the last two series and are 0-1-2 through their first three series of the month after they won all five of their May series.

Walking Sticks: The Comets issued eight walks Sunday, marking the third time in the last five games (32 BB) and fourth time in the last nine games (52 BB) the Comets have allowed at least eight walks. OKC leads all Triple-A teams with 393 walks this season (5.3 per game). Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 791 walks this season...On the other hand, the Comets drew eight walks Sunday and have taken 19 walks over the last two games - their highest two-game total since securing 22 walks May 14-15 in Albuquerque. The offense ranks second in the PCL with 393 walks - one off the league lead...Although both OKC and Sacramento notched eight walks Sunday, the Comets converted just one of them into a run while Sacramento converted five into runs. Just three of the Comets' 19 walks over the last two games eventually scored.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks Sunday. Through the first 18 games of June, Ehrhard is a team-leading 23-for-71 (.324) with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI. His eight homers this month pace all PCL players after he hit three home runs over the first two months of the season....He has reached base in 39 of his 40 games since May 1...Since May 13 (32 games), Ehrhard is slashing .359/.490/.675 with 19 extra-base hits and 31 RBI.

Around the Horn: The Comets are 5-1 in road series openers, with wins in each of the last two...Eliezer Alfonzo has reached base in 14 straight games, matching his longest on-base streak of the season. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-37 (.378), and is one of three Comets players with two on-base streaks of at least 14 games this season...Sunday marked the first time since May 19 vs. Reno neither the Comets nor their opponent homered. It was the eighth overall homer-less game of the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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