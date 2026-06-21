OKC Comets Game Notes - June 21, 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (41-30) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (41-32)

Game #74 of 150/First Half #74 of 75/Home #38 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Seth Lonsway (0-1, 5.70) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-2, 7.00)

Sunday, June 21, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won three straight games and look to win the series against the Sacramento River Cats when the teams wrap up their six-game set and the first half of the PCL season at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC last won four consecutive games May 28-21 in Sugar Land...Today is a special Father's Day edition of Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field with their dads to run the bases.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets notched a third straight victory with a 6-0 shutout against the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took the lead in the second inning with a solo homer by Griffin Lockwood-Powell out to left field. Sacramento nearly got on the board in the fifth inning with Jake Holton trying to score on a single from Heliot Ramos before being thrown out at home plate by Zach Ehrhard. The Comets added two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a double play followed by a Ryan Fitzgerald RBI single. Fitzgerald came through for Oklahoma City again in the seventh inning with a two-run double with two outs for a 5-0 lead. The Comets plated their sixth run of the night in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by James Tibbs III.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-2) makes his 11th start of the season and first at home since June 3...Ferris started twice on the road in Charlotte, last pitching June 14 and taking the loss after surrendering three hits and four runs (three earned) across 4.1 innings with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts. Three of Charlotte's four runs against him came during the fifth inning after allowing one run and two hits prior to the frame...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first 10 starts, has a 7.00 ERA in 36.0 IP with 21 walks and 29 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 3-2 2025: 13-8 All-time: 80-73 At OKC: 40-40

The Comets play the River Cats for the first of two series between the teams this season, including their lone meeting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season...OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories last season. At the plate, Esteury Ruiz led OKC with 28 hits and 12 stolen bases in 18 games, while Ryan Ward posted 21 RBI and six home runs in 19 games against the River Cats...Matt Sauer tossed a team-high 18.0 innings in three starts against the River Cats in 2025, including a pair of quality starts and an 11-strikeout performance July 18 on the road...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 48-37 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Down the Stretch: The first half of the Pacific Coast League season concludes today. Las Vegas clinched the PCL first-half title Saturday night and will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September against the winner of the second half. Entering June 1, Sacramento was 33-22 and led the Comets (33-23) by 0.5 games and Las Vegas (32-23) by 1.0 game. Since then, the Aviators have gone 12-5 while the River Cats are 8-8 and the Comets are 8-9...Oklahoma City remains the lone PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record in every half since the split-season format was introduced at the Triple-A level in 2023. Among those seven halves, the Comets have tallied at least 40 wins five times, including in the current half.

Zero Hour: Four Comets pitchers combined to limit the River Cats to a series-low six hits and three walks Saturday night in OKC's third shutout win of the season...All three Comets shutouts have occurred at home this season, and the Comets have already matched their shutout total from the 2025 season...Starting pitcher Cole Irvin (7-5) tossed his sixth quality start of the season and third outing of 6.0 scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, two walks and one strikeout in the victory...Nick Frasso was credited with a hold after a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed one hit. Ronan Kopp and Griff McGarry limited Sacramento to one walk over the final two innings...The last time OKC pitched a nine-inning shutout while recording a few as three strikeouts was May 11, 2018 when Justin DeFratus threw a complete game against Memphis during a 2-0 win.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBI Saturday to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. He is 19-for-55 (.345) during the stretch with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI, hitting safely in 13 of the 15 games. This is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 15 games and one of six by Comets players this season...He ranks second in the league with 90 hits overall, tied for third with 18 doubles, fifth in total bases with 137, sixth with 52 RBI and tied for sixth with four triples...He is one of four players in the Minors to reach the 90-hit mark this season.

Summer Solstice: The Comets have won three straight games after dropping the previous three games and five of the previous six games. With a win today, they can match their season high at 10 games above .500 (33-23 and 37-27)...The Comets have also won three straight home games for the first time since winning four games in a row May 9-21 (May 9 vs. SL; May 19-21 vs. RNO). The team was 3-8 in the previous 11 home games prior to Thursday...Even with the recent bump, the Comets are 8-9 to start June, surpassing the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7). OKC closed out May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 17 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.17 and they have allowed 96 runs overall (5.6 RPG).

Walking Sticks: Oklahoma City drew 11 walks last night with James Tibbs III leading the team with three. The Comets have drawn double-digit walks on seven occasions this season and Saturday marked the most walks the Comets have drawn since a season-high 12 May 15 at Albuquerque...On the flip side, the Comets issued three walks to the River Cats last night after issuing eight walks in four of the previous seven games, totaling 41 free passes...OKC pitching leads all Triple-A teams with 385 walks over 73 games (5.3 per game). Last season, the Comets set a team record by allowing 782 walks, leading all teams in the full-season Minors. They are now on pace to finish with 788 walks this season

Dinger Details: Griffin Lockwood-Powell connected on his first Triple-A homer in the second inning yesterday as Oklahoma City has now homered in each of the last four games, mashing six homers during the span...Since May 15, the Comets have hit a league-best 50 homers in 32 games and the second-most among all Triple-A teams. Overall this season, the Comets rank second in the PCL with 94 dingers in 73 games...On the other hand, OKC pitchers did not allow a home run Saturday, snapping a season-high stretch of eight consecutive games allowing a home run (13 HR). It was also just the second time in the last 14 games to keep their opponent inside the park.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard singled in the fifth inning and has now reached base in each of his last nine games and in 38 of his last 39 games. During 17 games in June, Ehrhard is a team-leading 22-for-68 (.324) with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI. He has hit a league-leading eight homers this month...Austin Gauthier is 6-for-9 over his last three games with three RBI and three walks. Going back to Wednesday, he has reached base in 11 of his last 14 plate appearances...Eliezer Alfonzo has reached base in 13 straight games, and the catcher is 15-for-46 (.326) with five doubles during that time...The Comets are 5-1 in home series finales this season, with wins in three straight. With a chance to win a series in the finale overall, the Comets are 4-1 this season, although they were in the same position a week ago in Charlotte and lost.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.