Aces End First Half with Loss to Chihuahuas

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - An RBI fielder's choice from Aramis Garcia brought the Reno Aces within a run in the top of the sixth, however they could come no closer as the El Paso Chihuahuas gave Reno a 7-1 defeat to end the first half of the season on Sunday.

That Aces (32-43) tally was their only of the game, though it took an impressive diving play from Mason McCoy at shortstop to save additional runs on the play. Outside of that frame, Reno had a runner on base in every inning except the fifth. However, they never could capitalize in a game where they grounded into two double plays, left eight runners on base, and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Chihuahuas (35-40) had taken the lead with a pair of runs in the second and later responded to the Aces tally with two in the sixth, one in the seventh and two final runs in the eighth.

Spencer Giesting (0-1) drew the start on short notice following the promotion of today's scheduled starter, Kohl Drake. Though Giesting struck out three without a walk while allowing just two runs on four hits over two frames, he was still charged his first loss of the campaign.

Of Reno's six hits, four came from the duo of Danny Serretti and Manuel Pena, both of whom were 2-for-4 though all four knocks were singles. Max Kepler recorded the only extra-base hit of the day for the Aces with a double in the top of the third, while Angel Ortiz had the only other hit in a 1-for-3 game.

Reno returns home as they prepare for the start of the season's second half, and the last 75 games start with six at Greater Nevada Field against the Oklahoma City Comets beginning on Tuesday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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