Chihuahuas Close First Half With 7-1 Win Sunday
Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas closed their series against Reno with a 7-1 win over the Aces Sunday night. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games and have won back-to-back series.
Chihuahuas starter Jhony Brito pitched 4.2 shutout innings and has allowed only two runs in 13.2 innings in his three Triple-A starts this year. El Paso third baseman Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 with two doubles and his 18 doubles this season are third-most in the Pacific Coast League.
Left fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and has reached base in 30 consecutive games. Second baseman Dylan Grego went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and he's gone 9-for-18 since arriving from Single-A Lake Elsinore. El Paso won 10 of its final 14 games in the first half of the PCL season.
Box Score: Gameday: Aces 1, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (06/21/2026)
Team Records: Reno (32-43), El Paso (35-40)
Next Game: Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and
El Paso 7 Reno 1 - Sunday
WP: Fitterer (2-2)
LP: Giesting (0-1)
S: None
Time: 2:37
Attn: 6,587
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Chihuahuas Close First Half With 7-1 Win Sunday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Finish First Half with 7-1 Win over Bees in Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Settle for Series Split as Bats Fall Silent Sunday - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces End First Half with Loss to Chihuahuas - Reno Aces
- First Half Ends with Narrow Loss to Sacramento - Oklahoma City Comets
- Postgame Notes 6.21 at OKC - Sacramento River Cats
- Round Rock Claims Series Finale over Las Vegas, 9-5 - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/21 at Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 21, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Space Cowboys Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest on Saturday Night - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Round Rock Drops Fourth Consecutive Game as Las Vegas Clinches First Half Title - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.