Chihuahuas Close First Half With 7-1 Win Sunday

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas closed their series against Reno with a 7-1 win over the Aces Sunday night. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games and have won back-to-back series.

Chihuahuas starter Jhony Brito pitched 4.2 shutout innings and has allowed only two runs in 13.2 innings in his three Triple-A starts this year. El Paso third baseman Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 with two doubles and his 18 doubles this season are third-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Left fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and has reached base in 30 consecutive games. Second baseman Dylan Grego went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and he's gone 9-for-18 since arriving from Single-A Lake Elsinore. El Paso won 10 of its final 14 games in the first half of the PCL season.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 1, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (06/21/2026)

Team Records: Reno (32-43), El Paso (35-40)

Next Game: Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

El Paso 7 Reno 1 - Sunday

WP: Fitterer (2-2)

LP: Giesting (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:37

Attn: 6,587







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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