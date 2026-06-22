Postgame Notes 6.21 at OKC

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (42-30) 6 @ Oklahoma City (41-3 3) 5

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 6-5, earning a split on the series and ending their three-game losing streak...they finish the first half in second place in the PCL, 1.5 games behind the Las Vegas Aviators, who finished 44-29...they are now 6-2-5 in series play this season, and 2-2-3 in series play on the road...they are now 22-19 on the road, 12-13 against left-handed starters, 10-8 in one-run games, and 12-21 when not scoring a home run.

Seth Lonsway was the starter but did not factor into the decision...threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks, and fanning one batter.

Spencer Bivens earned his fourth win of the season...threw 1.0 scoreless inning of work, allowing one hit and one walk, and fanning one batter...all four of his wins have come as a reliever.

Nick Zwack earned his second save in three attempts...threw 0.1 inning of relief, striking out one batter.

Dayson Croes went 2-for-4, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and first with Sacramento...made his first start for the River Cats this season after coming in as a pinch hitter in the final at-bat of the last two games...knocked a single to lead off the third, his first Triple-A hit of the season...he batted .349 (15-for-43) with three doubles, one triple, one RBI, two walks, a .417 on-base percentage and an .882 OPS in 14 games with Sacramento last year.

Heliot Ramos (MLR) went 1-for-2...he is batting .400 (6-for-15) with one home run, one RBI, three walks, a .500 on-base percentage and a 1.100 OPS in four games on rehab with Sacramento.

Turner Hill went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in the fourth, the River Cats only extra-base-hit of the game...he is batting .382 (13-for-34) with one double, three home runs, 11 RBI, two walks, a .676 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS over his last eight games since June 12.

Will Brennan went 2-for-5, his 13th multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .471 (16-for-34) with three doubles, three RBI, one walk, one stolen base, a .486 on-base percentage and a 1.045 OPS in his last 10 games since being optioned to Sacramento and re-joining the River Cats on June 2.

Aeverson Arteaga went 2-for-4...he is batting .274 (26-for-95) with five doubles, one home run, 18 RBI, six walks and a .672 OPS with the River Cats.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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