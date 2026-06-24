SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.23 vs. LV

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (0-1/42-31) 2 vs. Las Vegas (1-0/45-29) 11

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped tonight's game, 2-11, their largest margin of defeat since losing 3-12 vs. Sugar Land on May 24...was their sixth time allowing an opponent to score double-digit runs, they are now 3-3 in such games...are now 20-12 at home, 11-16 when their opponent scores first, and 8-6 in series openers...the Cats are 12-6 in games that take more than three hours.

The River Cats pitching staff allowed 13 walks, their most since allowing 14 on April 1, 2025 at Las Vegas when they allowed 14...marked the seventh time in franchise history that Sacramento has allowed 13-or-more walks in a game, and sixth time since 2021.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter and was the dealt the loss, his third of the season and first since May 30...allowed a career-high six earned runs on seven hits (1 HR), with a professional-career-high six walks and one strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work...his seven home runs allowed on the season lead the River Cats pitching staff.

Aeverson Arteaga (1-for-3) knocked his second home run of the season with the River Cats, his first being in his debut on May 14...was a 427-foot, two-out, two-run shot to left center field...scored Sacramento's only two runs of the night, avoiding a shutout...marked the sixth-longest homer by a River Cat this season, and second-longest at home (Bericoto, 459 feet)...he is batting .276 (27-for-98) with five doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI, six walks and a .709 OPS with the River Cats.

Will Brennan went 1-for-3 with a two-out double in the sixth...he is batting .459 (17-for-37) with four doubles, three RBI, one walk, one stolen base, a .487 on-base percentage and a 1.055 OPS in his last 11 games since being optioned to Sacramento and re-joining the River Cats on June 2.

Turner Hill went -for...he is batting .378 (14-for-37) with one double, three home runs, 11 RBI, three walks, a .649 slugging percentage and a 1.074 OPS over his last nine games since June 12.

AVIATORS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators won tonight's game, 11-2, their largest margin of victory since defeat Round Rock 26-13 on June 18...also marked their first win against the River Cats this season...they drew 13 walks for the second time this season (also, March 31 vs. Oklahoma City).

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang was the starter but did not factor into the decision...threw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, and fanning a Triple-A career-high six batters.

Brady Basso earned his third win of the season...threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and fanning three batters.

Alika Williams (2-for-3) made his Aviators debut after being optioned by the Athletics on June 21...knocked a 378-foot, solo shot to left field in the fourth...was his fourth home run of the season, two coming with the Indianapolis Indians and one with the Athletics...was his 15th multi-hit game on the year.

Brett Harris (2-for-3) recorded his fifth home run of the season, a 401-foot solo shot to left center field in the eighth...was his 15th multi-hit game...he is batting .395 (30-for-76) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 19 RBI, 12 walks, a .658 slugging percentage and a 1.135 OPS since being optioned to the Aviators on May 12.

Chad Wallach went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the fourth to put the Aviators up 7-0...was his fourth multi-hit game of the season, and first since May 17...extended his hitting streak to four games.

Brayan Buelvas went -for- with a triple, his second of the season and first with the Aviators (also, April 10 with Midland)...was his seventh multi-hit game, and first since June 4...he is batting .266 (25-for-94) with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, one stolen base, a .500 slugging percentage and an .837 OPS in 31 night games this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2026

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