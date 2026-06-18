SAC Postgame Notes 6.18 OKC

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (41-28) 4 @ Oklahoma City (39-32) 5

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost today's game, 4-5, in 10-inning, walkoff fashion...marked their second time this season losing to a walkoff home run in extra innings (also, May 29 at Reno)...marked their 17th multi-homer game of the season; they are now 16-1 in such games...was their fifth walkoff defeat, and second in extra innings...they are now 4-2 in extras on the season.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed one run on three hits, with four walks and two strikeouts in 5.1 innings and a season-high 91 pitches.

Juan Sanchez was dealt the loss...allowed two runs (1 earned) on one hit, with no walks and no strikeouts in 0.0 innings...gave up the walkoff longball in the 10th to home run leader James Tibbs III.

Turner Hill (2-for-4) knocked his fifth home run of the season, a 384-foot, two-run shot to right field...marked the first time in his career with back-to-back games with a home run...he is the second River Cat to do so this season, alongside Buddy Kennedy who did so twice...was his first time with back-to-back multi-hit games since April 23-24...extended his hitting streak to five games, he is batting .429 (9-for-21) with three home runs, nine RBI, one walk, one stolen base, an .857 slugging percentage and a 1.312 OPS in that span since June 12.

Jesús Rodríguez (2-for-4) knocked his fifth home run of the season, and third with Sacramento...was a 389-foot, solo shot to left center field...marked his second first-inning home run this season (also, April 9 vs. LV)...was his first longball since May 31 in his final game with San Francisco before being optioned...was his 13th multi-hit game of the season, and first time with back-to-back multi-hit games since May 5-6 with San Francisco.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games...he is batting .313 (5-for-16) with one double, one RBI, two walks, one stolen base, a .389 on-base percentage and a .764 OPS in that span.

Jared Oliva (MLR) went 1-for-2...he is batting .241 (13-for-54) with four doubles, five RBI, four walks, six stolen bases and a .603 OPS in his time with the River Cats.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.