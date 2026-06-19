Tacoma's Trio of Homers Down Salt Lake on Thursday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The visiting Rainiers launched three homers, all with runners on, to deal Salt Lake a second straight defeat and their first shutout loss since April 25 at Las Vegas. Tacoma's Casey Lawrence held the Bees in check for the second time this season, posting another road quality start victory for the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate.

Tacoma 8, Salt Lake 0

WP: Casey Lawrence (4-5)

LP: Alek Manoah (0-2)

Key Performers

Nelson Rada: 2-4, 2B, K

Jeimer Candelario: 2-4, 2B, K

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-3

Game Summary

On Fry Sauce Night, it was the visiting Rainiers who brought the sauce early. Consecutive extra-base hits culminated in a two-run homer to the berm in right hit by Victor Labrada. Starter Alek Manoah worked around two additional baserunners to get out of the frame.

Following a 1-2-3 first, the Bees created a scoring chance in the second. Jeimer Candelario doubled and Yolmer Sánchez singled to set the table with no outs. Two groundouts and a flyout yielded no runs for Salt Lake.

Tacoma doubled their lead in the third on another two-run shot, courtesy of Patrick Wisdom's 13th longball of the year. One inning later, the Rainiers added a run on a sacrifice fly, pushing their advantage to 5-0.

Casey Lawrence stymied the Salt Lake offense for the second time this season in South Jordan, posting six scoreless frames tonight. Tacoma's righty has thrown 12.2 shutout innings against the Bees in 2026 with seven hits allowed and seven strikeouts in two quality starts.

The Bees bullpen posted zeros as Rob Kaminsky and Shaun Anderson combined to retire eight straight Rainiers. Two runners reached in the seventh for Spencer Packard. The outfielder deposited the third Tacoma longball of the night, a two-run blast, to extend the lead to 8-0.

Meanwhile, Tacoma's relievers did the same. Two arms held Salt Lake silent across the last three frames, retiring the final five Bees to complete an eight-hit shutout and a second straight victory for the visitors.

Game Notes

The Bees were shutout for the second time this season (April 25 at Las Vegas) and first at home. It is the seventh shutout in franchise history (since 2005) where the Bees posted at least eight hits in the ballgame and first since August 31, 2016 vs. Albuquerque. It is the second time in The Ballpark at America First Square's history that Salt Lake was held to zero runs in a game (July 13, 2025 vs. Sacramento).

Salt Lake hit into four double plays tonight, tying their season high (May 7 at OKC, May 21 vs. Tacoma). The Rainiers have turned 13 double plays against the Bees in nine games this season, with Las Vegas (14) only turning more versus Salt Lake in 2026.

Jeimer Candelario doubled in his first at-bat tonight, marking his third straight game with at least one extra-base hit. Six of his 11 doubles this season have come in the month of June, and the designated hitter has eight career extra-base hits against Tacoma. A single later gave him a multi-hit night, his second in three games against the Rainiers this week.

A night after driving home two, Yolmer Sánchez singled to start his night. The infielder later singled, notching his first multi-hit performance since June 7 vs. Albuquerque. Sánchez has hits in four of his most recent five games.

Nelson Rada moved his hitting and on-base streak to four games. He also collected a multi-hit effort on Thursday, his sixth in June. Over 13 games in the month, Rada is batting 18-for-51 (.353).

A single through the left side extended Kyren Paris' hit streak to nine games, a stretch that includes his final game with Double-A Rocket City. The infielder has exactly one hit in every game he has appeared in with the Bees this season. Additionally, Paris holds an 11-game on-base streak, which dates back to June 3 with the Trash Pandas.

Southpaw Rob Kaminsky sat down all four hitters he faced tonight, tallying his fourth straight appearance without yielding an earned run (spans 4.2 IP).

An eighth-inning single extended Ryan Nicholson's on-base streak to four games. He has at least one hit in three of his first five games at the Triple-A level.

Shaun Anderson recorded his second longest relief outing for Salt Lake this season with three innings of work tonight. He struck out three across his trio of frames on Thursday, marking his third appearance out of the 'pen with at least three punchouts.

Houston Harding pitched a scoreless ninth, his first shutout performance since May 2 vs. Sacramento. The lefty has allowed one run in two outings since returning from the seven-day injured list on June 13.

Up Next

Salt Lake will take the field Friday as the Occidentals, honoring the all-Black team played along the Wasatch Valley between 1906-1913. First pitch against Tacoma is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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