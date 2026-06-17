SAC Postgame Notes 6.16 at OKC

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (40-27) 10 @ Oklahoma City (38-31) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 10-1, ending their three-game losing streak...marked their first time with double-digit runs since May 31 at Reno...was their largest margin of victory since winning 13-1 vs. Sugar Land on May 20...knocked 14-plus hits for the ninth time this season...the Cats are 28-8 when logging double-digit hits...recorded two extra-base-hits for the first time since June 7.

The River Cats had their seventh multi-double play game of the season, six of which have come in their last 16 games since May 20...also hit into three double plays for the second time this season (also, May 6 vs. Reno).

Tyler Mahle (MLR) was the starter but did not factor into the decision...joined the River Cats on a major league rehab assignment...he was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 29 (retroactive to May 29) due to a left hamstring strain...allowed one run on one hit, with a season-high-tying five walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work.

Carson Seymour earned the win, his fourth of the season and second when appearing in relief...was his third relief appearance of the season...threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with a season-high-tying four walks and three strikeouts.

Thomas Gavello (1-for-4) knocked his fifth home run of the season, and Sacramento's first in nine games since June 4...was a two-out, three-run shot to left field to put the River Cats up 7-1...was the fourth three-plus-RBI, two-out homer of his career, and second with Sacramento.

Nate Furman went 4-for-6 with a double, his team-leading 15th multi-hit game, and first four-hit game...he has hit safely in 25 of his last 28 games since May 17, nine of which have been multi-hit outings...he is batting .347 (35-for-101) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 15 RBI, seven walks, six stolen bases, a .554 slugging percentage and an .932 OPS since that date.

Turner Hill went 2-for-5 with a two-out, two-run single in the third...was his 13th multi-hit game...he has hit safely in 20 of his last 25 games since May 15...he is batting .307 (27-for-88) with four doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI, 15 walks, eight stolen bases, a .404 on-base percentage and a n .824 OPS in that span.

Jared Oliva (MLR) went 2-for-5, his second multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .255 (12-for-47) with four doubles, five RBI, two walks, five stolen bases, a .280 on-base percentage and a .620 OPS in 12 games with Sacramento.

Jesús Rodríguez went 2-for-5, his 14th multi-hit game of the season, and 12th with the River Cats as well as his first since June 4...also drew a walk, marking his first time reaching base three times in a game since April 26, when he had a three-hit game.

Jake Holton (0-for-1) was plunked three times tonight... became the first River Cat in franchise history to be hit three times in a game...also the fourth Triple-A player to be hit by a pitch three times in a game this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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