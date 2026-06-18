Rodríguez Extends Hitting Streak in Wednesday Win
Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 9-6 Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series against Reno and eight of their last 10 games overall.
San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez allowed three runs in five innings, which was the longest of his four MLB Injury Rehab starts with El Paso. Chihuahuas reliever Logan Gillaspie struck out Angel Ortiz to end the top of the seventh. It was Gillaspie's 500th career strikeout between MLB and MiLB.
El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and an RBI double to move his hitting streak to 22 games and tie Albuquerque's Cole Carrigg for the longest Pacific Coast League hitting streak this season. Rodríguez is seven games shy of Alex Dickerson's team record set in 2016. Bryce Johnson went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a stolen base in his first game back with the Chihuahuas after being outrighted by San Diego.
Team Records: Reno (30-41), El Paso (33-38)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (3-4, 5.96) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (4-2, 7.54). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 9 Reno 6 - Wednesday
WP: Márquez (1-0)
LP: Henry (0-4)
S: Jacob (4)
Time: 2:45
Attn: 4,973
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