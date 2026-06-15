Rodríguez Moves Hitting Streak to 20 Games in Sunday Night Loss

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Round Rock designated hitter Josh Smith walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the bases loaded to give the Express a 5-4 win Sunday night over the El Paso Chihuahuas. Smith was with Round Rock on MLB Injury Rehab from the Texas Rangers and went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 2-for-5 with a double to move his career-high hitting streak to 20 games. He's nine games shy of the Chihuahuas' record set by Alex Dickerson in 2016. Second baseman Dylan Grego went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI one day after arriving from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Third baseman Marcos Castañon went 1-for-5 and has at least one hit in 23 of his last 24 games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron started and threw 2.1 shutout innings on MLB Injury Rehab. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series. Five of the six games were decided by two runs or less.

Team Records: El Paso (31-38), Round Rock (29-40)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

Round Rock 5 El Paso 4 - Sunday

WP: Curvelo (2-1)

LP: Routzahn (0-2)

S: None

Time: 3:08

Attn: 4,059







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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