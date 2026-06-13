Chihuahuas Come Back to Win Late for Second Straight Night Friday

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Right fielder Nick Schnell hit a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the eighth inning for the El Paso Chihuahuas in their 3-2 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night. It was the second straight night that the Chihuahuas won after trailing after seven innings.

San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez threw four shutout innings on MLB Injury Rehab for El Paso and he hasn't allowed any runs in 10.1 innings with the Chihuahuas this year. El Paso's Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-3 with a walk to move his hitting streak to 18 games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

The Chihuahuas brought in a run in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Nick Pratto, and they've scored first in six consecutive games. El Paso has won three of the first four games in the series and five of its last six overall. All four games of the series have been decided by two runs or less. Ethan Routzahn picked up his sixth save, the third most in the PCL.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Express 2 Final Score (06/12/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (30-37), Round Rock (28-39)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (3-4, 6.47) vs. Round Rock RHP David Davalillo (0-2, 7.36). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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