Round Rock Drop Extra-Inning Contest to El Paso, 7-6

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

El Paso jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the second. LF Nick Solak and RF Nick Schnell led off with singles and 2B Nate Mondou drove the two in with a double.

In the top half of the third, El Paso DH Pablo Reyes led off with a walk, advanced to second on a single, stole third and then scored on CF Carlos Rodriguez's double-play ball. The Chihuahuas led 3-0.

Round Rock got on the board in the bottom half of the third. DH Josh Smith lined a two-out double to left, sending SS Keyber Rodriguez around from second.

In his first start with the Chihuahuas, 1B Nick Pratto got a run back with a solo home run in the fourth, extending their lead to 4-1.

2B Diego Castillo and 1B Blaine Crim kicked off the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back base hits. The two moved up a station on a wild pitch and Castillo scored on RF Alejandro Osuna's groundout. 3B Jonah Bride cut the E-Train deficit to one with his single. Crim scored from third and the Express trailed 4-3.

In the fifth, Express CF Cam Cauley's RBI single sent Crim around from second, tying the game at four.

The E-Train grabbed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run from Smith.

Round Rock's 5-4 lead was quickly erased as Solak recorded an RBI single and later scored on a Bride throwing error. The Chihuahuas held a 6-5 edge.

In the bottom of the ninth, LF Cody Freeman lined a single up the middle, sending Rodriguez home. Freeman's base hit tied the game at six, sending it to extra innings.

Rodriguez began the 10th at second base and moved to third on a RHP Alexis Díaz wild pitch. After Solak drew a walk, another wild pitch allowed Rodriguez to score for a 7-6 Chihuahua advantage.

With runners on the corners in the bottom of the 10th, PR Jarred Kelenic was caught stealing second and Smith was thrown out at the plate. The game-ending double play gave the Chihuahuas a 7-6 win in extras.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express drop the third game of this six-game series... 2nd loss in the series... move to 3-3 in extra-inning contests... the E-Train are now 5-4 to start the month of June... 5-5 in the last 10 G... move to 9-6 against ELP on the season... are now 10 G under .500.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (ND, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO 87 pitches, 54 strikes) made his 13th start of the season and his 25th as a member of the Express... the right-hander also made his fifth start against ELP on the 2026 campaign... coming off of back-to-back wins for the 6th time in his career (152 starts in MiLB)... 4th time he has pitched at least 6.0 innings... of the 10 G that an Express pitcher has tossed 6 innings, Supak has appeared in a team-high 4 times... needed just 8 pitches to get through the first inning... retired the side in order in the 1st and 5th inning... generated over a 50% strike rate with all 5 pitches... 77% (10/13) on sinkers, 75% (12/16) on sliders, 69% (9/13) with curveballs, 67% (20/30) with fastballs and 55% (6/11) with his changeup.

LEFT-HANDED KILLERS: INF Jonah Bride, INF Cam Cauley, and INF Blaine Crim each rank in the top-10 in BA among PCL hitters (min. 60 PA) against left-handed pitchers... Bride is T-3rd and is slashing .379 with 4 HR, 19 RBI and 16 BB... Cauley is 5th and is hitting .366 with 2 HR, 15 RBI and 11 BB... Blaine ranks 9th with .338 with 2 HR, 16 RBI and 7 BB... The Express as a team are hitting .284/.377/.414 with 14 HR, 110 RBI and 98 BB... the E-Train are hitting just .233 against right-handed pitchers.

OF ALEJANDRO OSUNA: With his single in the 6th inning, he has now recorded the longest on-base streak (20 G) for an Express player this season (3/29-)... breaks INF Jonah Bride's 19-game streak (5/8-31)... is 1 of 4 PCL players to have an active 20 G on-base streak... only 2 PCL players have a longer active streak (ABQ, Sterlin Thompson- 22 G and ABQ, Chad Stevens- 39 G)... the outfielder is hitting

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: (1-4, R, BB) is now slashing .387/.417/.516 with 8 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB and 2 SO in 7 games against the Chihuahuas this season...since joining the Express on 5/1, ranks 7th in hits (41) among Pacific Coast League hitters.

RHP AIDAN ANDERSON: was activated from the Round Rock Development List prior to tonight's game...threw a perfect 7th inning as the 1st man out of the bullpen...struck out 2 batters...generated 7 whiffs on 14 total pitches...has allowed 1 R in his last 10 outings (12.2 IP) since 4/24...posted a 10.1-inning scoreless streak from 4/24-6/6.

NEXT GAME: Friday, June 12 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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