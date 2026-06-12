Raleigh Blasts Rainiers Past Isotopes, 9-5

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Cal Raleigh continued to be on a tear during his rehab assignment as he launched a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, which proved to be the difference as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-5 on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque has dropped the first three contests of this series and four-straight games overall.

Topes Scope: -Zac Veen doubled and connected on a two-run homer to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, tying his career-high. Veen is slashing .450/.460/.900 with eight doubles, two triples, five long balls and 12 RBI during the stretch.

- Veen has five homers in 12 career games at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium.

- Charlie Condon pushed his on-base streak to 21 games with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. He has compiled a .286/.409/.662 slashline with eight doubles, seven homers and 17 RBI during the span.

- Drew Avans extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games. He is 9-for-32 with a double and two RBI during the stretch.

- The Isotopes have compiled six or fewer hits in three consecutive games for the second time this year (also: April 1-3 vs. Reno, 13 total knocks in span). They have a total of 16 hits in the last three games at Tacoma.

- Albuquerque's four-game losing streak is one off their season worst, as they dropped five-straight from May 14-19, the final four contests vs. Oklahoma City and the series opener in Las Vegas. In that stretch, the Isotopes allowed 75 total runs, while they have relented 45 tallies during this span.

- The Isotopes have lost the first three games of a series for the second time this year (also: April 28-30 vs. El Paso). It is the first occurrence on the road since May 20-22, 2025 at Reno and first time at Tacoma since April 17-19, 2018.

- Albuquerque sits at two games over .500 for the first time since May 2, following a win over El Paso.

- Since MiLB switched to a six-game series format beginning with the 2021 season, the Isotopes have taken eight total 12-game road trips. Their combined record across those games since 2021 is 33-60.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers continue their series on Friday at 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT). Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher while veteran Casey Lawrence is slated to start for Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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