Raleigh Blasts Two Homers in Tacoma's 11-2 Win over Albuquerque

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Rehabbing Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh connected on two homers while the Rainiers' pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit en route to an 11-2 win Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped their fifth series of the year and second-straight.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a single to push his hit streak to 16 contests. During the streak, he is slashing .443/.452/.900 with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Was just his seventh game during the stretch with one hit (nine multi-hit contests). Had his nine-game extra-base hit streak snapped (eight doubles, two triples and three homers), which was tied for the longest streak in all of MiLB this season (others: OKC's Jack Swuwinski and LV's Cade Marlowe).

-Vimael Machin went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hit streak to nine games. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/.375/.444 with one double, one homer and seven RBI. Has a knock in 13 of his last 14 contests (19x57). Also has a 14-game on-base streak.

Charlie Condon's went 0-for-4, snapping his 22-game on-base streak. During the stretch, he slashed .321/.444/.753 with eight doubles, nine homers, 22 RBI and 16 walks.

-Andrew Knizner went 2-for-4 with two singles, snapping a four-game hitless skid. Was his ninth multi-hit contest of the season.

-Tonight was the fourth time in 2026 the Isotopes were held without an extra-base hit (last: May 15 vs. Oklahoma City) and second on the road (other: April 25 at Sacramento).

-Albuquerque scored just two runs, the third time on the 12-game road trip the club has been held to two runs or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Tacoma is expected to send Gabe Mosser to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.