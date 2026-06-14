Raleigh Blasts Two Homers in Tacoma's 11-2 Win over Albuquerque
Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Tacoma, WA - Rehabbing Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh connected on two homers while the Rainiers' pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit en route to an 11-2 win Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.
Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes dropped their fifth series of the year and second-straight.
-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a single to push his hit streak to 16 contests. During the streak, he is slashing .443/.452/.900 with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Was just his seventh game during the stretch with one hit (nine multi-hit contests). Had his nine-game extra-base hit streak snapped (eight doubles, two triples and three homers), which was tied for the longest streak in all of MiLB this season (others: OKC's Jack Swuwinski and LV's Cade Marlowe).
-Vimael Machin went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hit streak to nine games. During the stretch, he is slashing .333/.375/.444 with one double, one homer and seven RBI. Has a knock in 13 of his last 14 contests (19x57). Also has a 14-game on-base streak.
Charlie Condon's went 0-for-4, snapping his 22-game on-base streak. During the stretch, he slashed .321/.444/.753 with eight doubles, nine homers, 22 RBI and 16 walks.
-Andrew Knizner went 2-for-4 with two singles, snapping a four-game hitless skid. Was his ninth multi-hit contest of the season.
-Tonight was the fourth time in 2026 the Isotopes were held without an extra-base hit (last: May 15 vs. Oklahoma City) and second on the road (other: April 25 at Sacramento).
-Albuquerque scored just two runs, the third time on the 12-game road trip the club has been held to two runs or fewer.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Tacoma is expected to send Gabe Mosser to the hill.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Castañon Homers Twice in Chihuahuas' Saturday Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Ferreras Extends Hitting Streak as Space Cowboys Win Third Straight - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Raleigh Blasts Two Homers in Tacoma's 11-2 Win over Albuquerque - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Drop Seventh Series on the Season - Round Rock Express
- Comets Shrug off Early Deficit to Take 11-7 Win - Oklahoma City Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/13 vs. Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 13, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Moore and Lowe Hit 1,826 Feet of Homers in Salt Lake's Extra-Inning Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Hughes, Condon Lift Isotopes to 16-1 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Held to Two Hits in 16-1 Loss - Tacoma Rainiers
- Rojas Reaches Six Times But Aces Stumble in Extras - Reno Aces
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