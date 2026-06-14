Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/13 vs. Albuquerque

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/13 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (4-5, 4.50) vs. Albuquerque LHP Mason Green (3-1, 3.68)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Brock Rodden (#8) - activated from the Injured List

ADD LHP Michael Plassmeyer (#36) - assigned to Tacoma

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Look to take the series against Albuquerque with a win tonight...Tacoma fell 16-1 on Friday night, as Albuquerque scored 13 of the 16 runs after the seventh inning...the Isotopes scored a pair in the first inning as Charlie Condon hit a two-run homer...down 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jakson Reetz drove in Tacoma's lone run with a solo home run, his third of the season...Houston Roth threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief, putting up zeros in the sixth and seventh innings...Tacoma was held to a season-low two hits for the third time this year in the loss.

DOBNAK KEEPS THEM DOWN: RHP Randy Dobnak will make his 13th start of the season tonight against Albuquerque...Dobnak is the Triple-A leader in ground ball rate at 59.9% (FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Las Vegas' Kade Morris at 51.1%...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 starts this season, Dobnak's four home runs allowed are tied for the sixth-fewest...Dobnak is also the Triple-A leader with 96 ground outs this season, ranking second with a 2.09 GO/AO ratio and eighth with eight ground ball double plays this season.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a pair of roster moves on Saturday, activating INF Brock Rodden off the Injured List and adding LHP Michael Plassmeyer, who signed a minor league contract with Seattle and was assigned to Tacoma...Rodden, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 26, has hit .263 with 14 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 38...at the time Rodden hit the IL, ranked fifth in PCL in RBI and tied for seventh in doubles...Plassmeyer, 29, made 20 appearances (one start) with Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (5ER/24.2 IP) with 13 walks and 23 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .105 batting average...Plassmeyer was originally drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

HOMER HAPPY: C Jakson Reetz's homer in the seventh inning on Friday night marked Tacoma's fourth consecutive game with a home run, the team's fourth-longest streak of the season...of Tacoma's 36 runs in this series, 22 (61.1%) of them have been accounted for by home runs...in 2026, Tacoma has scored 37.7% of its runs via the long ball, the highest rate in the PCL and the eighth-highest rate in Triple-A...over the four-game stretch, the Rainiers have hit four home runs, their second-most in a four-game span this season, trailing the 10 they hit from May 6-9 at El Paso.

QUALITY STARTERS: LHP Jhonathan Díaz logged his first quality start of the season on Wednesday night and Tacoma's 19th of the season, the most in the minor leagues and three more than the next-closest team (Jacksonville - 16)...Tacoma's 19 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 67 games since the 2024 Salt Lake Bees had 21...the Rainiers are 9-10 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...since May 26, Tacoma's starting pitchers have a 3.84 ERA, the best in the PCL and the fifth-best in Triple-A, accumulating 82.0 innings, the most in the circuit...Rainiers starters have walked only 13 batters in that time, tied for the fewest in Triple-A, ranking second with a 3.46 K/BB ratio and third with a 1.20 WHIP.

CAL CAN'T STOP CRUSHING: In his first two games with Tacoma on Major League rehab, C Cal Raleigh has hit three home runs, driving in nine...Raleigh is the first Rainier to hit three home runs over a two-game span since Tyler Locklear did so from July 22-23, 2025, also marking the last time a Rainiers hitter homered in three straight games, when Locklear did so from July 22-24, 2025t...Raleigh is the second Rainiers hitter to record nine RBI over a two-game span this season, joining Brock Rodden, who did so from May 8-9 at El Paso...Raleigh is the first Rainiers hitter to tally three RBI in back-to-back games this season and the first to do so since Leody Taveras did it from July 13-18, 2025...Raleigh's grand slam on Tuesday made him Tacoma's first Major League rehab player to hit a grand slam since Luke Raley did so on August 10, 2025.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 23 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .325 (25x77) with eight doubles and a home run, driving in eight...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to seven strikeouts, the second-fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .395 on-base percentage, a .468 slugging percentage and a .863 OPS...on the season, Lopez has taken 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, ranking ninth among Triple-A hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 1.2 BB/K ratio.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (19G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .355 (22x62) with three doubles and two home runs...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .452 on-base percentage and fourth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fourth among Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .302 batting average, seventh with a .404 on-base percentage and eighth with a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.7% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.1%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Nationals 10-2 in the series opener on Friday night...Bryce Miller dominated with 8.0 innings of two-run baseball with no walks and seven strikeouts...Colt Emerson, Dom Canzone and Josh Naylor all homered in the win...Michael Rucker made his Mariners debut, throwing a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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