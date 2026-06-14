Ferreras Extends Hitting Streak as Space Cowboys Win Third Straight

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Pascanel Ferreras extended his hitting streak to 10 games as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-38) won their third-straight game, defeating the Sacramento River Cats (39-27) 5-1 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be[ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Sacramento struck first in the top of the third inning. Back-to-back singles and an RBI groundout gave the River Cats their lone run of the night.

RHP Brandon McPherson turned in a strong start for the Space Cowboys, tying a season high with 5.0 innings pitched. The right-hander scattered seven hits while allowing just one run and striking out five, keeping Sugar Land within striking distance.

The Space Cowboys answered in the bottom of the fifth. César Salazar worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Trenton Brooks lined a double to center field, bringing home Salazar and evening the score at 1-1.

Sugar Land took control in the sixth inning. CJ Alexander singled to open the frame and Zach Dezenzo followed with a walk before Cavan Biggio reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Ferreras then ripped a two-run double to right, giving the Space Cowboys a 3-1 advantage. Sugar Land added two more runs later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Salazar and a fielder's choice off the bat of Tommy Sacco Jr., extending the lead to 5-1.

The Space Cowboys bullpen took care of the rest of the game. RHP Sam Carlson (W, 3-1) fired a scoreless sixth inning while RHP JP France and LHP Tom Cosgrove each worked scoreless frames of their own. RHP Miguel Ullola closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, securing Sugar Land's third-consecutive win.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Brandon McPherson tossed 5.0 innings on Saturday night, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out five. The 5.0-inning outing tied his longest appearance of the season, matching his effort on May 31 against Oklahoma City. McPherson also recorded the hardest pitch of the game at 98.2 mph.

- Pascanel Ferreras went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored on Saturday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Since June 1, Ferreras ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with a .457 batting average and a .525 on-base percentage. In that same stretch, he also sits seventh in slugging percentage (.686), sixth in OPS (1.211) and is tied for fourth in the league with 16 hits.

- Zach Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 11 games.

- RHP Miguel Ullola has tossed back-to-back scoreless outings. Since being moved to the bullpen Ullola has only allowed a run in one of his six outings.

The Space Cowboys will seek a series victory to conclude their six-game set on Sunday night as Sugar Land has yet to announce a starting pitcher while Sacramento will throw LHP Matt Wilkinson, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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