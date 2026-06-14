Express Drop Seventh Series on the Season

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Chihuahuas jumped out to an early lead in the second on the back of a solo home run by 3B Marcos Castañon.

The visitors pushed across two more runs in the third to add to their tally. RF Nick Schnell drove in a run with an RBI single and Castañon followed with a sacrifice fly to make it a three-run edge for El Paso.

In the fourth, 1B Nick Pratto belted a two-run home run to grow the advantage to five.

The Express got on the board in the fourth after DH Blaine Crim walked and RF Trevor Hauver was hit by a pitch. LF Aaron Zavala drove in Crim from second, cutting the deficit to four.

El Paso responded in the top half of the fifth with Castañon's second homer of the game to regain the five-run cushion.

The E-Train tallied a run in the bottom frame with a solo home run by CF Jarred Kelenic, trimming the lead to four.

The Chihuahuas capitalized on an RBI single by Pratto in the ninth to push across their final run of the game, bringing their total to seven. Round Rock couldn't find the tying run through the final three frames as they drop Saturday night's contest, 7-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: With the loss, the E-Train have lost the series against El Paso... first series loss since SAC (5/12-17)... have won 2 series (ELP 5/19-24 and OKC 6/2-7) and split 1 series (5/26-31)... 2nd straight G El Paso and Express are hits-even... E-Train lost both of those contests... move to 12 G under .500 for first time since 5/26.

RHP DAVID DAVALILLO: (L, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, HR, 68 pitches, 37 strikes) made his 6th start on the season for the Express...4 strikeouts ties his Triple-A career high (also, 5/21 at El Paso and 5/27 vs SL)...threw 1st-pitch strikes to 10 of 16 (63%) batters faced.

OF JARRED KELENIC: (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, SO) hit his 2nd home run with the Express...359-foot round-tripper is his 2nd with the Express...8th Triple-A homer and 9th total in 2026 (6 with Triple-A Charlotte and 1 with Chicago-AL)...owns an 8-game hitting streak...through 9 games with Round Rock, slashing .382/.462/.618/1.080 with 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 9 R, 5 BB and 8 SO.

INF/OF CAM CAULEY: extended his on-base streak to 17 games with his leadoff walk in the bottom of the 1st...is the longest active streak for an Express batter...trails INF Jonah Bride (19) and OF Alejandro Osuna (20) for Round Rock's longest streak this season...since the streak began on 5/23, is batting .314/.410/.429 with 7 RBI and 12 BB.

NOTES: 6th time the Express have drawn 2 walks in the 1st without a run...Albuquerque, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake have done it 3 times... Round Rock has homered in 4 straight G... longest this season... have homered in 3 straight games on 4 separate occasions (4/11-14, 5/22-24, 5/30-6/2, 6/5-6/7).

NEXT GAME: Sunday, June 14 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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