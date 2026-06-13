OKC Comets Game Notes - June 13, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (37-29) vs. Charlotte Knights (37-30)

Game #67 of 150/First Half #67 of 75/Road #35 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (6-5, 3.46) vs. CLT-LHP Hagen Smith (0-4, 3.78)

Saturday, June 12, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 5:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to regain the lead in their six-game interleague road series against the Charlotte Knights at 5:05 p.m. CT at Truist Park. With wins each of the last two nights, the Knights have knotted the series at 2-2...Eight games remain in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season and Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Sacramento.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets could not contain the Charlotte Knights offense for a second straight night and fell, 12-7, Friday at Truist Field. The Comets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after a three-run blast from Jack Suwinski. Charlotte scored once in the second inning and plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The Comets answered with three runs in the fifth inning, tying the game with a two-run shot from Taylor Young and going ahead later on a Charlotte throwing error. Four straight Knights batters walked in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game. The Knights belted two homers as part of a five-run seventh inning to build an 11-6 cushion. Suwinski homered for the second time to lead off the eighth inning, but the Knights matched the run with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (6-5) is slated to make his team-leading 14th start in search of a third straight win...Last time out June 7 vs. Round Rock, Irvin tossed his fifth quality start with 6.0 innings, allowing five hits, two runs, two walks and three strikeouts in the win...Irvin is on the heels of a strong May in which he finished 4-1 with a 3.04 ERA in six starts...Entering today, Irvin leads the PCL's qualified pitchers in ERA (3.46) and ranks second in wins, tied for second in starts, sixth in innings pitched (65.0) and ninth in BAA (.289)...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the Knights: 2026: 2-2 2025: N/A All-time: 2-2 At CLT: 2-2

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...Charlotte has opened 2026 with a 37-30 record and the Knights entered this series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and tied as the third-highest overall in the Minors (6.5 RPG). They have hit 107 homers in just 67 games - third-most in the Minors...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Carolina in My Mind: This series serves as a homecoming for several Comets players who hail from within a two-hour radius of Charlotte, none more prominent than brothers River and Ryder Ryan who are from Huntersville, N.C., located approximately 16 miles from Truist Field. The others include Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.), Jackson Ferris (Mount Airy, N.C.) and Garrett McDaniels (Marion, S.C.). Paul Gervase is from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., which is 165 miles from Charlotte, and although Cole Irvin is originally from Anaheim, Calif., he now makes his home in the Charlotte area.

Down the Stretch: The Comets have lost back-to-back games to fall to 3-4 in the last seven games and 4-6 through the first 10 games in June. The Comets had closed the month of May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...The Comets and Knights are tied in their current series, 2-2, as OKC seeks its sixth series win in the last seven series...With eight games remaining the first half, the Comets are 2.5 games out of first place behind Sacramento, who OKC will host next week. Las Vegas is currently 1.0 game behind Sacramento and 1.5 games ahead of the Comets for second place. All three teams lost last night.

Road Block: Oklahoma City has dropped consecutive road games for the first time since May 12-13 in Albuquerque. The losses follow a stretch in which the Comets won six straight road games and 11 of the previous 12 road games entering Thursday's contest...The Comets are still 15-5 in their last 20 road games and have won 16 of their last 22 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 20-14 overall in away games, tied for the most road wins in the league...The Comets lead all teams in Triple-A with a .289 road batting average and are tied for the best road batting average in the full-season Minors. The Comets' 250 runs scored on the road are second-most in the Minors behind Albuquerque (258 R)...The Comets have scored five or more runs in eight straight road games (60 R) and have scored nine or more runs in eight of their last 14 road games, piling up 134 runs in that time...The Comets hit three home runs Friday and have hit seven home runs so far in Charlotte. The Comets have hit 30 home runs over their last 13 road games, with at least one in each game and three or more in a game six times during the stretch.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski homered twice as part of a 3-for-4 night with four RBI Friday, tying his season high in RBI initially set May 15 in Albuquerque. He's gone deep four times through the first four games this series and has recorded multiple hits in all four games, going 11-for-18 with six extra-base hits...Last night was his second multi-homer game of the season, previously accomplished April 18 at Albuquerque. Suwinski now has 17 homers this season - second-most in the PCL behind teammate James Tibbs III's 18 home runs...Suwinski has hit safely in six straight games, going 15-for-24 (.625) with four doubles, four homers and nine RBI...Suwinski moved into a tie with Tibbs for the most extra-base hits in the league with 36 and he ranks second in the league in SLG (.622), OPS (1.025), doubles (18), total bases (140) and runs scored (58) while his 53 RBI are fourth.

Hit and Run: The Comets have allowed 21 runs, 26 hits and 16 extra-base hits over the last two games. It's tied for the second-highest two-game run total allowed this season, trailing only the 25 runs allowed by OKC April 18-19 in Albuquerque...OKC surrendered its most runs on Friday since April 19 at Albuquerque (17) and tied for the second-most runs allowed in a game this season...Prior to Thursday, the Comets had limited opponents to seven total runs over the previous three games...OKC had allowed seven extra-base hits in a game four times through the first 64 games of the season prior to it happening each of the last two nights. Charlotte's three home runs last night were the most by an OKC opponent since May 17 in Albuquerque (3 HR)...OKC has given up at least one four-run inning in four of the last eight games, including two last night. They have surrendered five of those big innings in that eight-game span after allowing a total of four innings of four-plus runs in the entire month of May...Last night the Knights went 7-for-14 with five walks with two outs, scoring six of their 12 runs. In the last two games, the Comets have struggled to get off the field with two down, as Charlotte is 13-for-28 (.464) with 12 runs and seven walks...Last month, OKC posted a 3.48 ERA to rank third overall in the Minors, but the team's ERA has swelled to 5.40 so far in June.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a hit and walk last night as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. He's 10-for-28 (.357) with a double, four RBI and five walks during the stretch and is the only Comet with multiple hitting streaks of at least eight games this year as he is now in the midst of his third of 2026...Fitzgerald's 81 hits in 63 games this season lead the Comets are second-most among PCL players, while his 46 RBI rank tied for fifth in the league.

Loose Grip: Last night marked the sixth time this season the Comets led a game by at least three runs and lost. OKC has also lost each of the last two nights despite scoring at least seven runs. Prior to Thursday, the Comets were 25-2 in games this season when they scored seven or more runs.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-5 with a double last night. His 12 RBI this month lead the Comets and his four homers through the first 10 games of June are tied with Jack Suwinski for the team lead. Ehrhard has reached base in 31 of his last 32 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9...Tommy Edman continued his ML Rehab Assignment last night, going 1-for-2 with two walks while playing the entire game in center field. Edman is 10-for-42 (.238) through 12 games with the Comets.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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