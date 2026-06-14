Bees Use Ninth-Inning Rally to Secure Shutout Victory over Aces

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NV. - The Salt Lake Bees broke through in the ninth inning with three runs to take down Reno in a 3-0 pitcher's duel on Saturday night. Salt Lake also escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half to seal the five-hit, shutout victory.

Salt Lake 3, Reno 0

WP: Tayler Saucedo (2-1)

LP: Juan Burgos (0-4)

Key Performers

Yolmer Sanchez: 1-5, RBI

Josh Lowe: 1-3, 2 BB

Kyren Paris: 1-4, R, K

Shaun Anderson: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Game Summary

The penultimate game of the six game featured right-handed starting pitchers. George Klassen for the Bees and Jose Cabrera for the home Reno Aces.

Klassen got through just three innings in part to a high pitch count, but striking out six Aces across 77 pitches. Cabrera got six innings while striking out the same amount.

The game remained scoreless through eight innings as both pitching staffs traded zeros. Salt Lake finally broke through in the ninth, beginning with a Ben Gobbel single. Bryce Teodosio followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt that turned into an infield single after he beat out the throw down the first-base line.

With two runners aboard, Kyren Paris lined an RBI single past the third baseman to give the Bees the game's first run. An error on the play allowed Teodosio to come around and score the second run of the inning.

After a groundout and a popout put two outs on the board, Christian Moore was hit by a pitch to extend the frame. Yolmer Sánchez then singled up the middle, bringing home Paris to cap a three-run ninth inning.

Tayler Saucedo worked through the final two outs of the eighth before returning for a scoreless ninth inning, escaping a bases-loaded jam to secure the shutout victory for Salt Lake.

Game Notes

Salt Lake posted their second shutout of the year tonight, holding Reno to five hits. It is the second shutout over their last eight games (1-0 win, June 5 vs. Albuquerque). Additionally, tonight's efforts secured the Bees' first Saturday night road win in their sixth try, moving to 5-9 overall on the day of the week in 2026. Salt Lake were winners tonight while repping their black jerseys with gold script on the front, moving to 14-14 while wearing said uniform. Seven of their 13 total road wins have come in those jerseys.

When tied after eight innings, Salt Lake is 3-1 on the season, coming up victorious in both chances on the road. It is the Bees' first victory away from home in which they have scored three runs or fewer (1-5) and second total (2-10).

The Bees had clean defense for all nine innings tonight, improving to a perfect 7-0 when they committed zero miscues. It marked back-to-back wins with no errors. Since Wednesday's tally of five errors, Salt Lake has recorded only one in their last 28 innings of defense. More importantly, they own a 24-inning streak of error-free baseball.

All five games in this series have been decided by three runs or fewer. The Bees are now 22-12 this season in games decided by one to three runs.

Salt Lake has either tied the game or taken the lead in the eighth inning or later in four of the five contests, highlighted by a game-tying home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday, go-ahead home runs in the eighth on Wednesday and Friday, and a three-run ninth inning on Saturday. The Bees also scored two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings on Thursday, though they were unable to erase the deficit.

It took until the ninth inning, but the Bees finally recorded a few hits with runners in scoring position (finished 2-for-9) tonight. It continued a streak of 26 straight games in which Salt Lake tallied at least one hit with a runner on second and/or third. The last time the Bees were held hitless in that category was on May 14 vs. El Paso (a 3-2 defeat). This week against Reno, Salt Lake is batting 10-for-54 (.185) with RISP, the team's lowest in a six-game set this season.

Salt Lake was held scoreless till the top of the ninth inning. The last time the Bees were held scoreless through eight innings was on May 20th against Tacoma. The only other time that feat has been recorded was when they were shutout in Las Vegas on April 25.

After the first two hitters struck out, Josh Lowe lined a single into right field to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. The streak is one shy of his career long, with a 19-gamer between June 15-July 9, 2021 with Triple-A Durham.

Salt Lake's second hit of the game, a single, came off the bat of Kaden Hopson. In his first Triple-A game and at-bat, the catcher who was called up last week lined the knock up the middle.

In his second at-bat of the game, Christian Moore hit the second single of the third inning. Tonight's left-fielder moved his on-base streak to 13 games on the knock and his hit streak to six games. In the month of June, Christian Moore is batting .444 (20-for-45) through 11 games with four home runs, three doubles, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored. Moore's 20 hits and 19 RBI lead all of Triple-A this month while batting .467 with runners in scoring position in June.

George Klassen tossed 77 pitches in three scoreless frames. He struck out six across his short outing, and it's just the second time Klassen recorded only three shutout innings in a pro start (May 24, 2024 with Single-A Clearwater). The Wisconsin native has half a dozen punchouts in each of his last four starts; tonight's outing was just the eighth time in Klassen's career where he tallied at least six strikeouts in his first three innings.

In his 13th appearance of the season, Justin Dunn relieved George Klassen in the fifth inning. The righty went 1.2 innings with a strikeout, a hit, and two walks, while allowing no runs. Dunn hasn't allowed an earned run since May 17 against El Paso, spanning his last seven appearances. Dunn has the most innings in June (6.2 IP) among PCL relievers with a 0.00 ERA in the month, spanning three appearances.

Jared Southard faced one batter tonight, needing six pitches to induce a flyout and close the fifth inning. The Texan extended his scoreless streak to five innings, while his five straight shutout outings are tied for the most by a Salt Lake arm this season.

Making his first Triple-A start, Ryan Nicholson collected his first hit at the level with a sharp line-drive single to left field. The first baseman was called up from High-A Tri-City earlier in the series.

Shaun Anderson now has back-to-back outings where he has not surrendered an earned run, after 2.1 shutout frames tonight with one strikeout. Anderson has been called upon from the 'pen in each of his last three appearances, throwing a combined 8.1 innings. The righty's efforts kept the game deadlocked at zeros, as he set down the first six he faced.

Ben Gobbel led off the ninth inning for the Bees with a single. He has hits in three of his first four games played as a Bee this season.

Looking to lay down a sacrifice bunt, Bryce Teodosio instead beat out the throw for an infield single. The hit was the outfielder's fourth of the series, as he has recorded four hits in five games.

Kyren Paris broke the ice in the ninth, as he singled on a dribbler down the third base line to score Ben Gobbel. The slow roller was mishandled with an overthrow, allowing an additional run, Bryce Teodosio, to come home and make it 2-0. Paris has a hit in all five Triple-A contests he's appeared in since his promotion to start the week, batting .333 (5-for-15) across those games.

In a slow start to the month of June, Yolmer Sánchez knocked in his first run since June 4 against Albuquerque. The utilityman drove in Paris after he broke the scoreless game, singling up the middle, posting back-to-back games with a hit. It is also the first RBI for Sánchez since June 4, when he tallied a pair of them.

Tayler Saucedo earned his second win of the season after tossing 1.2 innings out of the bullpen, including a bases-loaded escape in the ninth. He struck out two and issued three walks, the most he has allowed since his season debut on March 28 in Las Vegas. Saucedo owns a 2.08 ERA in the month of June as a reliever.

Up Next

Salt Lake looks for their first road series victory in Sunday's finale in Reno. First pitch between the Bees and Aces is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MDT from Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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