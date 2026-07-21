Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 21 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, July 22 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, July 23 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, July 24 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, July 25 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, July 26 | 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info

https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Interleague Play

Salt Lake plays its first and only interleague matchup of the season welcoming the International League's Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Bees and Storm Chasers face off for the second year in a row after Salt Lake took five of six games from Omaha in May 20-25, 2025 at The Ballpark at America First Square which marked the first ever series win in the new ballpark and was the only series of the year for Salt Lake where they won five games. Salt Lake is 70-55 all-time against Omaha dating back to 1998 when Omaha was a member of the Pacific Coast League before joining the International League in the 2021 campaign.

Chasing Moore

Christian Moore made his Triple-A debut against the Omaha Storm Chasers on May 20, 2025, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. He dominated Omaha throughout the series, batting .478 (11-for-23), highlighted by a season-high four-hit performance that included his first career Triple-A home run off Luinder Avila. Moore appeared in 20 games with Salt Lake before earning his first Major League call-up, hitting .350 with four home runs, 18 RBI and a .999 OPS. He also homered in the first inning of each of his final two games with the Bees in Las Vegas before joining the Angels. Since his Triple-A debut, Moore has hit .303 with 15 home runs, 77 RBI and a .939 OPS during his time with Salt Lake.

Home Sweet Home

Salt Lake continued its strong play at home over the weekend, securing another series victory at The Ballpark at America First Square. The Bees are now 4-1-4 in home series this season and have totaled 29 home wins, the most in the Pacific Coast League. Offensively, Salt Lake has been one of the league's best clubs at home, leading the PCL with 107 doubles and 256 walks while ranking second in runs scored (341) and stolen bases (63). The Bees also rank tied for third in the league with a .291 batting average at home.

Salt Lake Bees vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Tuesday, July 21 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, July 22 - 6:35 p.m.

Dirty Sodas Wednesday

$3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, July 23 - 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda / $6 Beer

Friday, July 24 - 6:35 p.m.

Pioneer Day

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 25 - 6:35 p.m.

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday July 26 - 6:05 p.m.

Abejas Night







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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