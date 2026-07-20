Dollar Dog Night, First Responders Night with Charity Softball Game, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Six Remaining Games of Homestand

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes continue their nine-game homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the opening contest of a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Item of the Homestand: Chicken Quesadilla (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109) - Crispy grilled flour tortilla packed with melty cheese, spicy chicken, grilled peppers and onions. Served with homemade salsa, guacamole and sour cream. A delicious ballpark favorite that's perfect for game day!

Tomorrow, July 21 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food at America's national pastime!

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game

DJ Cooper Beggs performing outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

JustServe Food Drive (July 21-26) - Donate non-perishable food items benefitting The Lobo Food Pantry and Silver Horizons

This Wednesday, July 22 at 6:35 pm

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

DJ Boston Bobby Jones performing outside McKernan Hall

JustServe Night - Donate non-perishable food items benefitting The Lobo Food Pantry and Silver Horizons. Use promo code JUSTSERVE for discounted tickets

This Thursday, July 23 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

DJ Everedy performing outside McKernan Hall

This Friday, July 24 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

First Responders Night - Join us as we honor all our First Responders throughout the game!

Discounted tickets with the option to donate to Special Olympics of New Mexico can be purchased here

All First Responder will receive a 15% discount in the Pro Shop

Pre-Game Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game benefitting Special Olympics New Mexico beginning at approximately 5:15 pm (weather permitting) - Come enjoy a First Responders Charity Softball Game between local Firefighters and Police Officers!

Duffle Bag giveaway, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers (first 2,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

DJ Mischievous performing outside McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, July 25 at 6:35 pm

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger - Enjoy Blake's famous Green Chile cheeseburgers throughout the game (sold near sections 102, 108 and 109)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game

DJ NikeBoy performing outside McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 pm

Lunch Bag giveaway, courtesy of Smith's (first 2,000 fans)

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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