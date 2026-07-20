Sugar Land Hosts Nashville and Salt Lake as Part of Lone Two-Week Homestand

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Following a three-game series in El Paso out of the All-Star Break, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for their lone two-week homestand of the year as they welcome the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from July 21 - 26 before hosting the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from July 28 - August 2.

Sugar Land's series against the Sounds is their fourth ever interleague series and the first that Constellation Field will ever host as the Space Cowboys welcome in Nashville from the International League. The Space Cowboys previously traveled to Durham and Iowa in 2025 for interleague play and had a six-game series in Jacksonville in early April of 2026.

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Nashville @ 7:05 pm

The homestand kicks off with Stitch & Pitch Night at Constellation Field where fans are invited to bring their favorite knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cross-stitch or other stitching projects to enjoy while taking in the game.

The Space Cowboys will also take the field as the Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

It's also another Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

Stay cool during the summer with $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Nashville @ 7:05 pm

Wednesday is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game. And on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field and receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Thursday, July 23 vs. Nashville @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas during another Thirsty Thursday, presented by Eureka Heights.

The Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, July 24 vs. Nashville @ 7:05 pm

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an Astros Jeremy Peña Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Amaro Law Firm when gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday, presented by Visit Sugar Land, featuring a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

For their interleague series against the Sounds, Sugar Land will have a Nashville Hot Chicken Dog as the Rivalry Dog, featuring smoked chicken, coleslaw and Nashville Hot Sauce available Friday through Sunday while supplies last at the GameDay Grill Cart.

Saturday, July 25 vs. Nashville @ 7:05 p.m.

The weekend continues with Dino Night featuring a roaming dinosaur experience presented by Jurassic SA, with life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric-themed entertainment throughout the ballpark available to all fans in attendance.

As part of the night, the first 2,000 fans will receive an Adventure Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Specialty food items for the Dino Night will include Dino Nuggets available at Big Dipper and the Dino Rib Sandwich available at the Burger Kitchen located on the concourse behind home plate.

Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will also be at Constellation Field for the first time after the All-Star Break.

Sunday, July 26 vs. Nashville @ 6:35 p.m.

The weekend concludes with Disability Pride Night presented by Visit Sugar Land.

Additionally, it is Orion's Birthday, where the Space Cowboys and other mascots from around Houston will join in to celebrate Sugar Land's beloved mascot, including Orbit (Astros), TORO (Texans), Howdy (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo), Ace (Houston Gamblers), Shasta and Sasha (University of Houston) and more. As part of the birthday celebration, the Space Cowboys will have Blue Cookie Dough Ice Cream available for purchase at the Ice Cream stand behind home plate.

On Orion's Kids Day presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry, all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases.

Family Four Packs presented by Jellystone Park™ Waller are available for Sunday and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout to redeem.

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys series with Salt Lake begins with another Silver Stars Tuesday, presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to every Tuesday home game, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online.

It's also $5 Frozens, presented by Cayman Jack, with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

Wednesday, July 29 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

It's Dollar Dog Wednesday, presented by Texas Chili Company, with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game.

Fans can also enjoy Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, as dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners must sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys continue Goodwill Wednesday, where fans can bring gently used items to donate at Constellation Field and receive a free Grassland ticket to that night's game.

Thursday, July 30 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas during another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights.

The Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, July 31 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

Sugar Land heads into the weekend with Survivor Night as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Survivor Jersey Giveaway when gates open at 5:30 pm ahead of the 7:05 pm first pitch.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Survivor legend Rupert Boneham during a special Survivor Night Meet & Greet at Constellation Field. Meet & Greet passes are available for purchase here while supplies last.

Following the game, stick around for another Fireworks Friday, presented by Visit Sugar Land, featuring a spectacular postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 1 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

It's another Astros-themed giveaway as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Carlos Correa Replica City Connect Jersey presented by Bluebonnet Cleaning. Gates open at 5:30 pm ahead of a 7:05 pm first pitch.

The Space Cowboys will also celebrate Black Heritage Night presented by Visit Sugar Land, with special programming throughout the evening. There will be a pregame performance of 'Lift Every Voice,' by viZions and Connected HTX will sing the National Anthem.

Additionally, Larry Callies of the Black Cowboys Museum, as well as Lil' Keke are scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Arrive early for a pregame performance by Super Jay the DJ and the Hutson Percussion from 5:15 to 6:45 pm.

Sunday, August 2 vs. Salt Lake @ 6:35 pm

The homestand concludes with Toy Story Night, featuring themed activations, claw machines on the concourse and a game-worn Toy Story Jersey Auction benefiting Candlelighters.

The Space Cowboys will also host Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent.

It's another Orion's Kids Day presented by Caldwell & Steinbring, where kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and player autographs. Following the game, all kids are invited to participate in Kids Run the Bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs, presented by Jellystone Park™ Waller, are available and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland sections. Fans can upgrade to Field Box I & II or Baseline Reserved II seating and redeem the offer using the promo code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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