Salt Lake vs Reno Series Recap

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #9

July 17 - 19

Salt Lake 2-1

Game 1 - Salt Lake 9, Reno 8

WP: Dillon Tate (1 - 0) LP: Spencer Geisting (2 - 2) SV: Kaleb Ort (5)

Kyren Paris put the Bees on the board with a two-run homer in the second, while Pablo Reyes powered the offense with his first two home runs at The Ballpark at America First Square this season, including a go-ahead two-run blast in the fifth after Christian Moore's second double of the night tied the game. Reno answered with a three-run homer in the sixth to reclaim an 8-7 advantage, and Salt Lake squandered a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the bottom half. The Bees' defense kept the game within reach with key plays in the seventh and eighth before

the offense delivered in the bottom of the eighth. Logan Porter, who entered after Travis d'Arnaud's rehab appearance, lined a two-out, two-run single through the left side to give Salt Lake a 9-8 lead. Kaleb Ort closed the door with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth, sealing the comeback victory.

Game 2 - Reno 11, Salt Lake 6

WP: Gerrardo Carrillo (7 - 3) LP: Jared Southard (1 - 2)

Sam Aldegheri struck out the first two batters he faced but Reno jumped on him early, scoring six runs over the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead. Salt Lake chipped away with an RBI single from Kyren Paris, a solo homer by Bryce Teodosio, and an RBI groundout from Yolmer Sánchez before Omar Martinez erased the deficit with a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh. Aldegheri settled in to complete five innings, retiring the final seven batters he faced to keep the Bees within striking distance. After Jared Southard escaped a seventh-inning jam

with an inning-ending double play, the game remained tied until the ninth, when Reno scored five runs to pull away. Salt Lake loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but couldn't complete the comeback, falling 11-6.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 8, Reno 6

WP: George Klassen (5 - 6) LP: Tommy Henry (2 - 6) SV: Kaleb Ort (6)

George Klassen delivered his best start of the season, striking out a season-high 11 over six innings while allowing just one run on two hits to lead Salt Lake to an 8-6 victory over Reno and a series win. Klassen struck out the side in the first while his only blemish came in the second on a solo homer by Manuel Pena. Klassen went on to set a Bees franchise record with nine strikeouts through the first four innings before recording his sixth quality start. Zach Humphreys sparked the offense with a two-run triple and later added an RBI double, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jeimer Candelario added an RBI single, while Nelson Rada, Bryce Teodosio, Pablo Reyes, and Ben Gobbel all contributed run-scoring hits as the Bees built a 7-1 lead. Reno rallied with five runs in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, but Humphreys provided an insurance run in the bottom half before Kaleb Ort closed out the 8-6 win for his sixth save.

Notable Performers

Pablo Reyes: .462 (6-for-13), 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 1.462 OPS,

Bryce Teodosio: .600 (6-for-10), HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1.1667 OPS, 3 SB

Kyren Paris: .417 (5-for-12), HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1.250 OPS

Zach Humphreys: .667 (2-for-3), 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 2.417 OPS

George Klassen: 1 GS, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 11 K

Kaleb Ort: 2 G, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Houston Harding: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Sammy Peralta: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Dillon Tate: 1 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Huascar Ynoa: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Tuesday, July 21 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, July 22 - 6:35 p.m.

Dirty Sodas Wednesday

$3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, July 23 - 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda / $6 Beer

Friday, July 24 - 6:35 p.m.

Pioneer Day

Postgame Fireworks Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 25 - 6:35 p.m.

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday July 26 - 6:05 p.m.

Abejas Night







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

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