Klassen's Dominant Masterclass Secures Bees' Series Victory

Published on July 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - George Klassen tossed his best outing of the season, striking out 11 Aces in six innings to surge Salt Lake to a 8-6 Sunday win. Zach Humphreys provided two run-scoring extra-base hits to pace the offensive output that secured a series victory over the three-game set.

Salt Lake 8, Reno 6

WP: George Klassen (5-4)

LP: Tommy Henry (2-6)

SV: Kaleb Ort (6)

Key Performers

Zach Humphreys: 2-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI

Nelson Rada: 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, K

Jeimer Candelario: 2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, K

George Klassen: W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 11 K

Game Summary

George Klassen struck out the side to start Sunday's finale. Manuel Pena put Reno on the board first for the second straight night, lifting a solo shot onto the right field berm. Klassen wasn't fazed by the longball, striking out the side in that same frame.

Salt Lake grabbed the lead in the bottom half on Zach Humphreys' two-run triple, his first three-bagger in three seasons. Klassen worked around trouble in the third, punching out the final two Aces of the frame to strand two baserunners. The righty made it three straight strikeouts with his ninth to open the fourth, a new Bees franchise record for most in the first four innings of work.

The Bees scratched a single run in the fourth on Jeimer Candelario's RBI base knock to extend the lead to 3-1. Klassen continued to shine in his stellar outing, finishing his night with consecutive 1-2-3 innings. The Wisconsin native picked up his 10th and 11th strikeouts in the process to secure his sixth quality start.

Back-to-back two-run frames helped the Bees stretch the lead to 7-1. Nelson Rada and Bryce Teodosio contributed in the sixth, while Pablo Reyes and Ben Gobbel drove home one each in the seventh.

Reno made it a 7-6 ballgame with a five-run eighth inning, capped with Danny Serretti's three-run homer. Insurance for Salt Lake was collected in the eighth, courtesy of Humphreys' RBI double, his second extra-base hit of the night for a 8-6 score.

Kaleb Ort entered for the ninth, as he did on Friday night. This time, the righty needed just eight pitches to complete the contest and wrap up the series win over Reno.

Game Notes

Salt Lake secured its fifth series win of the year and fourth at home moving to 5-6-7 in series play and 8-8 in series finales.

The Bees recorded double-digit hits in each game of the series giving them three consecutive contests with 10 or more hits. Salt Lake improved to 32-13 when collecting double-digit hits and moved to 34-5 when out hitting the opponent. g

Both starters collected double-digit strikeouts, marking the first game in the PCL this season that has been accomplished. Additionally, it is the first time it has happened in a league game since April 4, 2024 when Tacoma and Salt Lake both did so at Smith's Ballpark.

George Klassen was dominant tonight as he notched his sixth quality start of the season. He struck out 11 Aces in his six innings of work, yielding three walks and one lone run. Klassen's nine strikeouts through four innings is the most by a Bees starting pitcher in the first four frames of a game in franchise history. The 11 total punchouts is the first double-digit output of the year by a Salt Lake arm and is the most since Brett Kerry's 13 strikeouts on August 22, 2025 vs. Reno. Klassen has recorded a quality start in five of his most recent six starts.

Kyren Paris doubled and walked tonight, moving his hitting streak and on-base streak to 10 and 11 games, respectively. His 11 walks and 10 extra-base hits in July are each tied for second most in the PCL.

Nelson Rada recorded a multi-hit effort and has back-to-back games with a hit. His RBI double marked his first run driven in the month of July.

Tonight's multi-hit performance ensured Jeimer Candelario reached in his ninth straight game, which included his 14th double of the season. Additionally, the infielder was hit by a pitch for the first time in 2026.

Zach Humphreys doubled and tripled tonight, collecting his first triple in three seasons (May 11, 2023 at Sacramento). It is his third professional triple of his career. Tonight's ledger also marked Humphreys' sixth career game with multiple extra-base hits and first with at least one double and triple in the same contest. The three-RBI effort also matched Humphreys' career-high, doing so for the ninth time and seventh at Triple-A.

Ben Gobbel has consecutive games with a hit on a fourth-inning single. He swiped second on that same trip, marking his 45th professional stolen base. Gobbel later scored, making it three straight games with a run scored. He tallied an RBI on his third sacrifice fly of the season and second in July.

Pablo Reyes has reached base in all seven games with Salt Lake while hitting safely in six of them. Reyes recorded his third consecutive multi-hit performance going 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. In seven games with the Bees, Reyes is batting .393 (11-for-28) with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and a 1.238 OPS.

Bryce Teodosio hit safely for the third straight game while notching an RBI in back-to-back games. Teodosio wrapped up the three-game series batting .600 (6-for-10) with a pair of RBIs and runs scored with a 1.667 OPS. Teodosio stole a base for the third straight game giving him 19 on the year and 15 total since June 1 which leads the PCL during that span. Teodosio is up to 66 career stolen bases across three seasons with Salt Lake, ranking fourth in Bees franchise history.

Logan Porter entered as a defensive replacement and drew a walk to mark back-to-back games with reaching safely. He scored for the fifth time in eight July games.

Sammy Peralta tossed his third straight home outing without surrendering an earned run, firing a shutout seventh. Peralta has a 2.45 ERA (1 ER/3.2 IP) in four home outings with Salt Lake, compared to a 13.50 ERA in four road appearances with the Bees.

Kaleb Ort locked down his sixth save of the season and second of the series this weekend. Eight pitches (seven of which were strikes), were all Ort needed to tally a scoreless ninth. He is 6-for-7 in save opportunities, collecting four over his last 12 outings, a span where he holds a 0.69 ERA.

Up Next

After Monday's off day, Salt Lake welcomes the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) to the Beehive State for a six-game interleague series beginning Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.