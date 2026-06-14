Rainiers Hit Season-High Five Homers in 11-2 Win over Albuquerque

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (29-39) hit a season-high five home runs as they toppled the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-33) with an 11-2 win on Saturday night. Cal Raleigh notched the second multi-home run game of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, while Colin Davis homered in a four-hit game, and both Victor Labrada and Alejo Lopez also left the yard. Randy Dobnak tallied his fourth quality start in row, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run baseball while striking out two in the win.

Tacoma jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning as Major League rehabber Cal Raleigh (4) hammered a 445-foot solo home run to deep left field, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning. Colin Davis grounded a single to center field, then stole second base. With two outs, Alejo Lopez singled on a line drive to left field that scored Davis and Brock Rodden followed with a single to left field that scored Lopez, making it 3-0 Tacoma.

The Rainiers tacked on another run in the bottom of the third inning. Victor Labrada was hit by a pitch, then Davis singled on a line drive to center field that pushed Labrada to third. Labrada scored on a wild pitch, extending Tacoma's lead to 4-0.

Tacoma left the yard three times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rodden drew a leadoff walk, setting up Raleigh (5) for his second home run of the ballgame, crushing it over the trees in right field. With two outs, Labrada (2) smashed a 408-foot bomb to right field and one pitch later, Colin Davis (7) left the yard on a home run to left, making it 8-0 Tacoma on the back-to-back home runs.

Albuquerque tacked on their first runs of the ballgame in the top of the sixth inning. Vimael Machín grounded a leadoff single to center field. The very next batter, Andrew Knizner, reached first base on a fielder's choice that advanced Machín to third. Nic Kent knocked in the Isotopes' first run of the frame with a ground ball single to left field that scored Machín and advanced Knizner to second base. Mike Antico loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch and Knizner scored on a ground out from Jose Cordova, making the score 8-2.

Tacoma tallied another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lopez lined a double to center field to start the frame. Tacoma loaded the bases with a walk from Hogan Windish and a pitch that hit Brock Rodden. Then, Alejo Lopez scored after Spencer Packard grounded into a force out, extending Tacoma's lead to 9-2.

Tacoma broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning. Davis singled on a ground ball to left field, Alejo Lopez (2) then smoked a home run over the right field wall, making it 11-2 Tacoma.

Cole Wilcox shut down the Isotopes in the top of the ninth inning as Tacoma took the 11-2 victory. The Rainiers look to make it five wins in the series against Albuquerque on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Cal Raleigh logged his second multi-home run game of his rehab assignment on Saturday night...he finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored...his first home run of the night was the furthest home run at Cheney Stadium this season with a 445-foot home run, passing Patrick Wisdom's 440-foot blast on March 31... Raleigh became the first Rainiers hitter to homer in three consecutive games since Tyler Locklear did so from July 22-24, 2025...the last time Raleigh homered in three consecutive games was April 20-22, 2026 against the Athletics.

OF Victor Labrada notched his 13th multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and two runs scored...it's his first multi-hit game with a home run since he went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored with his grand slam game against Salt Lake on July 6, 2025.

INF Brock Rodden recorded his 14th multi-hit outing on Saturday night in his first game back after being activated from the 7-Day Injured List...he finished 2-for-3, with an RBI, and a walk...his 14 multi-hit performances are the most by a Rainiers hitter this season.

RHP Randy Dobank tallied his fourth straight quality start on Saturday night, tied for the longest streak this year by a Triple-A pitcher and tied for the longest active streak in the minor leagues...the last time a Rainiers pitcher threw four consecutive quality starts was Casey Lawrence from May 18-June 6, 2024.

Tacoma left the yard three times in the fourth inning on Saturday night with Cal Raleigh, Victor Labrada, and Colin Davis all hitting home runs...it's the first time the Rainiers hit three-or-more home runs in one inning since hitting three in the first inning on July 24, 2025, against Round Rock, when Samad Taylor, Rhylan Thomas and Tyler Locklear homered.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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