Comets Shrug off Early Deficit to Take 11-7 Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Trailing 5-1 after the first inning, the Oklahoma City Comets scored eight unanswered runs and received several lockdown bullpen performances in an 11-7 victory over the Charlotte Knights Saturday night at Truist Field. Oklahoma City (38-29) took the lead on the second pitch of the ballgame with a leadoff blast from Zach Ehrhard. Charlotte (37-31) responded with five runs in the bottom of the first as the Knights collected five hits, all singles, and sent 11 batters to the plate. The Comets went deep again in the second inning on a solo shot from Taylor Young. OKC tied the game at five in the third inning as Ryan Fitzgerald brought home a pair with a triple and came around to score on an errant throw from Rikuu Nishida. The Comets took went in front with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by the second homer of the game for Ehrhard and a two-run shot from James Tibbs III that left the stadium. Junior Perez went deep for Charlotte in the sixth inning, but the Comets responded in the next inning with a two-run single from Austin Gauthier. Charlotte recorded a ninth-inning sacrifice fly but nothing more to close the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City leads the six-game series, 3-2, and avoided their first three-game losing streak since late April. The Comets will have a chance for their sixth series victory in their last seven series with a win Sunday evening...OKC is now 16-5 across its last 21 road games.

-For the second time this series, the Comets won after trailing by at least three runs, and it was the third time in five games during the series a team trailing by at least three runs ended up winning...Saturday was OKC's second-biggest comeback win of the season.

-After starting pitcher Cole Irvin was knocked out the first inning, the OKC bullpen covered the final 8.1 innings, allowing two runs and six hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts. Five different arms came out of the bullpen with Jerming Rosario, Garrett McDaniels and Paul Gervase all tossing at least 2.0 innings.

-Zach Ehrhard left the yard twice as part of a 3-for-3 night with two RBI and two walks. Through five games this week, Ehrhard is 8-for-22 with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI...Ehrhard recorded his third career two-homer game and second this season, also done June 4 vs. Round Rock...His multi-homer game was the Comets' 11th of the season and second in as many days after Jack Suwinski did so Friday.

-Taylor Young has gone deep in consecutive games for the first time in his professional career. The infielder has driven in a run in each of his first three Triple-A starts, going 5-for-13 with one double, two homers and five RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to nine games following a 3-for-5 night with a double, triple, two RBI and a stolen base. He's 13-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI during the stretch.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-5 as the designated hitter...Edman is 11-for-47 through 13 games with the Comets.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fourth appearance with OKC. Phillips allowed his first run of the season on a solo homer to Junior Perez and hit a batter in the sixth inning. He threw 25 pitches (15 strikes). Through four relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 3.2 innings with three hits, one earned run, three walks and three strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City goes for a series win against Charlotte Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Truist Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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