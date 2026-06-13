Hughes, Condon Lift Isotopes to 16-1 Triumph

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Albuquerque's starter Gabriel Hughes tossed 5.0 shutout frames while Charlie Condon went 4-for-4 with two homers, two walks and five RBI to propel the Isotopes to a 16-1 victory Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - Charlie Condon's four hits established a season-high and tied a career-high (three times; last: June 10, 2025, at Vancouver). He also extended his on-base streak to 22 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .321/.444/.753 with eight doubles, nine homers, 22 RBI and 16 walks. Reached base six times for the first time in his career. Recorded his third career two-homer game (last: March 28, 2026, at Oklahoma City). Tied a career-high in RBI (other: March 28, 2026, at Oklahoma City).

-Zac Veen went 3-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and his 10th homer of the year to push his hit streak to 15 contests. During the streak, he is slashing .455/.464/.939 with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Also has recorded a nine-game extra-base hit streak (eight doubles, two triples and three homers), tied for the longest streak in all of MiLB this season (others: OKC's Jack Swuwinski and LV's Cade Marlowe). It's the longest such streak in MiLB since Ryan Ritter tallied an extra-base hit in 11-straight from May 15-27, 2025, with Albuquerque.

-The Isotopes staff limited the Rainiers to just two hits and two walks. It's just the 13th game in Triple-A this season a club has held an opponent to two or fewer walks and hits (min. 9.0 innings) and the sixth time Albuquerque has accomplished the feat in club history (last: July 8, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City, two hits and two walks).

-Vimael Machin went 2-for-5 with four RBI and his ninth homer of the year, extending his hit streak to eight games. During the stretch, he is slashing .344/.389/.469 with one double, one homer and seven RBI. Tied a season-high in RBI (other: April 9 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes plated nine runs in the eighth inning, the second-highest run total in a frame in 2026 (highest: 10, April 12 at El Paso, 10th inning).

-Albuquerque scored 16 runs on the night, the second-most tallies in a game in Tacoma in series history (most: 17, April 14, 2019, in a 17-9 win). The 16 runs scored is the fifth-highest run total for the Isotopes in a game in 2026 and most since May 2 vs. El Paso (19).

-The 15-run margin of victory is the second-largest in series (largest: 21, April 21, 2019, in Albuquerque, 23-2).

-Albuquerque limited the Rainiers to just one run, the 10th time this season the club has permitted one run or fewer. It's the first time since September 4, 2024, the club has held Tacoma to one run or fewer (3-0 win) and 15th time in series history.

-In his return from the Injured List, Gabriel Hughes tossed 5.0 shutout frames and allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning four. He's the third Isotopes pitcher to toss at least 5.0 shutout innings in 2026 (others: Domingo Acevedo, May 22 at Las Vegas and Eiberson Castellano, June 6 at Salt Lake).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque is expected to start Eiberson Castellano while Tacoma is expected to send Randy Dobnak to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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