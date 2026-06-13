Rainiers Held to Two Hits in 16-1 Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-39) and Albuquerque Isotopes (35-32) combined for just four runs through the first seven innings on Friday night, but Albuquerque plated nine runs in the eighth inning and four more in the ninth to win 16-1. Jakson Reetz knocked his third home run of the season, recording Tacoma's only run of the ballgame. Houston Roth threw 2.0 innings of perfect relief, while striking out two the loss.

The Isotopes took an early lead in the top of the first inning. Zac Veen hustled out a double that dropped into short center field. Quickly after, Charlie Condon (12) crushed a two-run home run to the seats in left field, giving Albuquerque a 2-0 lead.

Casey Lawrence navigated through a fourth inning jam after giving up a pair of one-out singles to Nic Kent and Jose Cordova, which placed runners on first and second base. Lawrence escaped the jam as Connor Joe caught a sinking line drive to right field, keeping it a 2-0 ballgame.

Albuquerque extended their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Richie Martin Jr. notched a leadoff single on a hard ground ball to center field, advanced to second base on a passed ball, then stole third. Carlos Condon drew a walk, then the Isotopes scored their third run of the game off a sacrifice fly from Vimael Machín that scored Martin Jr., making it a 3-0 game.

Houston Roth came in for relief in the bottom of the sixth inning. The right hander threw two innings of perfect ball, while striking out two.

Tacoma got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jakson Reetz (3) blasted a two-out solo home run to the left field deck, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Isotopes broke the game open in the top of the eighth inning. The first three batters of the frame reached to load the bases with no outs. After Robinson Ortiz struck out Nic Kent, Mike Antico was hit by a pitch and Jose Cordova walked to force in a pair of runs. Drew Avans singled to bring home another run. Gunner Mayer took over in relief and got Veen to fly out for the second out of the inning. Condon struck again with a two-run single and Machín (9) clubbed a three-run home run to make it 12-1.

Albuquerque tallied four more runs in the top of the ninth inning as Alejo Lopez took the mound for the ninth inning. Cordova reached first base on a fielding error and Avans was hit by a pitch. Cordova advanced to third on a ground out by Martin Jr. Then, Veen (10) cleared the bases with a three-run home run to right-center field. Condon (13) quickly followed with a solo blast to left field, extending the Isotopes lead to 16-1.

Tacoma went down in order in the ninth inning, falling 16-1. The Rainiers look to take the series on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Blake Rambusch reached base twice out of the ninth spot in the order Friday night, going 1-for-2 with a walk...Tacoma leads all PCL teams with a .371 OBP from the nine-spot, ranking fifth in Triple-A...Tacoma's .271 batting average from the nine-spot is the third-best in the PCL and the eighth-best in the circuit.

RHP Houston Roth threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief on Friday night, retiring all six batters he faced on 18 pitches with two strikeouts...Roth is the third Rainiers reliever this season to record 2.0 perfect innings of relief this year, joining LHP Josh Simpson (April 12 at Sugar Land) and LHP Robinson Ortiz (May 13 vs. Sugar Land)...of the three, Roth's 18 pitches are the fewest to complete the 2.0 innings.

C Jakson Reetz hit his third home run of the season on Friday night, going 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI and run scored...the home run is the 12th by a Tacoma catcher this season, the fourth-most in the PCL...since May 1, Reetz is hitting .355 (22x62) with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI

The Rainiers were held to a season-low two hits for the third time this year on Friday night...in two of the three games, one of the hits was a home run.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2026

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