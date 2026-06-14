Castañon Homers Twice in Chihuahuas' Saturday Win
Published on June 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso third baseman Marcos Castañon hit two home runs in the Chihuahuas' 7-2 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. It was Castañon's fourth career multi-homer game and El Paso's first since Jase Bowen's on May 8 versus Tacoma.
The Chihuahuas struck first on Castañon's second inning solo home run, the seventh straight game El Paso has scored first. Chihuahuas first baseman Nick Pratto hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his second home run in the last three games. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez hit a single in the ninth inning to move his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games.
Reliever Logan Gillaspie pitched two shutout innings Saturday and he hasn't allowed a run in 7.1 innings against Round Rock this season. The Chihuahuas have won four of the first five games in the series to clinch their first series win since they won four of six at home against Tacoma on May 5-10. El Paso has won six of its last seven overall. El Paso's Anthony Vilar started at second base Saturday for the first time this season and Nate Mondou started in left field for the second time this year.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Express 2 Final Score (06/13/2026)
Team Records: El Paso (31-37), Round Rock (28-40)
Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.00) vs. Round Rock RHP Josh Stephan (4-3, 5.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
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