Comets Dominate 6-0 Shutout Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets produced a third straight victory with a 6-0 shutout win against the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took the lead in the second inning with a solo homer from Griffin Lockwood-Powell out to left field wall. Sacramento (41-30) nearly got on the board in the fifth inning with Jake Holton trying to score on a single from Heliot Ramos before being thrown out at home plate by Zach Ehrhard. The Comets (41-32) added two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a double play followed by a Ryan Fitzgerald RBI single. Fitzgerald came through for Oklahoma City again in the seventh inning with a two-run double coming with two outs for a 5-0 lead. The Comets plated their sixth run of the night in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk drawn by James Tibbs III.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won three straight games and now leads the series with Sacramento, 3-2...The Comets have won three games in a row for the first time since June 7-10 and have won three straight home games for the first time since winning four in a row May 9-21...With Saturday's win by Oklahoma City, Sacramento was eliminated from the Pacific Coast League first-half title race, allowing Las Vegas to clinch the title.

-Oklahoma City produced its third shutout win of the season and first since May 21 vs. Reno. All three Comets shutouts have come at home this season as the Comets matched their shutout total from the 2025 season...Four Comets pitchers combined to limit the River Cats to a series-low six hits and three walks.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to extend a 15-game on-base streak, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 19-for-55 (.345) during the stretch with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI...Fitzgerald finished with at least three RBI for the first time since May 7 vs. Salt Lake.

-Griffin Lockwood-Powell belted his first Triple-A homer in the second inning. The catcher recorded seven homers during his 38 games with Double-A Tulsa to begin the season.

-Cole Irvin (7-5) tossed his sixth quality start of the season and second straight at home, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with five hits, two walks and one strikeout in the victory. It was the third start this year in which Irvin did not allow a run across 6.0 innings and the Comets have won each of his last six starts.

-Oklahoma City drew 11 walks with James Tibbs III leading the team with three. The Comets have drawn double-digit walks on seven occasions this season. Saturday marked the most walks the Comets have drawn since a season-high 12 May 15 at Albuquerque.

-The Comets have now homered in each of the last four games, belting six homers during the span...On the other hand, Oklahoma City pitchers did not allow a home run for the first time since June 11 at Charlotte, snapping a season-high stretch of eight consecutive games allowing a home run (13 HR).

Next Up: Oklahoma City closes out the first half of the PCL season against Sacramento in the series finale at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tomorrow brings a special Father's Day edition of Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the game, kids can take the field with their dads to run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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