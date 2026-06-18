Tibbs Homer Lifts Comets to Walk-Off Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A walk-off two-run homer from James Tibbs III in the 10th inning capped a 5-4 comeback victory for the Oklahoma City Comets against the Sacramento River Cats Thursday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing, 3-1, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the first four batters of the inning reached for the Comets, including a run-scoring single from Taylor Young that made it a one-run game. Oklahoma City (39-32) tied the score at 3-3 later in the inning on a bases-loaded full-count walk from Austin Gauthier. In the 10th inning, Sacramento regained the lead on a sacrifice fly before Tibbs led off bottom of the inning with a two-run homer to send the Comets to the win. The River Cats (41-28) had built a 3-0 lead through the game's first two innings on two home runs. Oklahoma City broke through in the fifth inning with a RBI single from Zach Ehrhard.

Of Note: -The Comets snapped a three-game losing skid as they collected their second walk-off win of the season and first since Ryan Ward hit a walk-off home run April 11 against Round Rock...OKC collected its first win of the series against the River Cats and now trail in the series, 2-1...The win in extra innings was the first of the season for Oklahoma City, which had started the season 0-3, including 0-2 in extra innings at home.

-James Tibbs III hit his Pacific Coast league-leading 20th homer of the season as the walk-off blast was also his first hit of the series and his third homer in the month of June. Tibbs became the eighth hitter across Minor League baseball with at least 20 homers this season. The outfielder also matched his home run total from the 2025 season with the game-winning two-run shot.

-Zach Ehrhard tallied a RBI and has driven in five runs in the last two games. During 15 games in June, Ehrhard is 20-for-59 with 10 extra-base hits and team-leading 19 RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald singled in the eighth inning to extend to a 13-game on-base streak, marking the longest active streak for an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 15-for-47 (.319) during the stretch with six RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed a scoreless seventh inning with one hit, one walk and one strikeout. He tossed 19 pitches (11 strikes). Through six relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 5.2 innings with five hits, one earned run, four walks and five strikeouts.

-After allowing 19 runs and 27 hits in the first two games of the series, the Comets limited the River Cats to four runs (three earned) and seven hits Thursday. However, two of the hits allowed were home runs and OKC has allowed at least one homer in a season-high seven consecutive games (12 HR).

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Friday as fans will be immersed into the world of superheroes on Heroes Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks will blast off at the conclusion of the game presented by INTEGRIS Health and a pregame concert by The Sweet Talkers will take place on stage at the newly enclosed Mickey Mantle Plaza. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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