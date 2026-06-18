Reno Aces Announce Promotions for July

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced the promotional schedule for their home games during the month of July at Greater Nevada Field, including an America 250 celebration on the Fourth of July. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Homestands

July 4 - America 250 at Greater Nevada Field, presented by The ROW

July 7-12 vs. Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers

July 21-26 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners

Special Events

America 250 at Greater Nevada Field, presented by The ROW

Saturday, July 4

The Aces are celebrating America's 250th birthday right here at Greater Nevada Field on July 4th! Join us in Downtown Reno for a night you'll never forget featuring pregame activities, the California Collegiate League All-Star game, and our biggest fireworks show of the year!

Yacht Rock Night

Friday, July 10 vs. Round Rock Express

It's the heart of summer in Northern Nevada! Spend a night of fun with the Aces during Yacht Rock Night, featuring the on-field debut of our Reno Tahoe's jersey! Be sure to arrive to the ballpark early for live music before the game starts!

Lilo and Stitch Night, presented by Northern Nevada Toyota and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, July 11 vs. Round Rock Express

Ohana means family! Come say aloha and see the custom, co-branded merchandise in the Team Shop for this tropical game and arrive early for a Hula Girl Giveaway!

Bluey Meet-and-Greet

Sunday, July 12 vs. Round Rock Express

Everyone's favorite animated blue heeler is making her way to Greater Nevada Field! Join us Sunday, July 12 for an opportunity to meet-and-greet with Bluey in person.

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Telemundo, Juan 101.7 FM

Tuesday, July 21 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Join us for our second Copa de la Diversion game as the Aces take the field as the Micheladas de Reno. Originating in Mexico, the Michelada has been embraced across the Biggest Little City. Come see our awesome on-field jerseys and shop exclusive Micheladas merchandise for yourself!

Christmas in July, presented by Renown Children's Hospital

Friday, July 24 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Christmas will be here before you know it! Scratch your Christmas itch and come to the ballpark to see Santa and Rudolph for Christmas in July! Make sure you still all the way until the game ends for a special post-game drone show!

Star Wars Night, presented by KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, July 25 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

A galaxy not so far, far away! Come out for one of the best nights of the year featuring Star Wars characters, jerseys, merchandise, and a postgame fireworks show!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

Tuesday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 21

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (7/7, 7/23) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00

WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (7/8, 7/24) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (7/9, 7/25) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (7/10, 7/24)- Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/12, 7/26) -Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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