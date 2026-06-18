Avans' Walk-Off Single Gives Isotopes 3-2 Win over Space Cowboys

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Drew Avans stepped to the plate with one out and the winning run on third base in the 10th inning, and lined the first pitch into left-center field for a base hit, giving the Albuquerque Isotopes a 3-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning before relenting single tallies in the seventh and eighth. Mike Antico tied it up with a clutch, two-out RBI single in the eighth, his lone plate appearance of the day.

Avans' hit came off right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa, who finished off a combined no-hitter for the Astros in his Major League debut on May 25 at Texas.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter extended his franchise record hitting streak with Albuquerque to 30 games with a first-inning single. He is slashing .414/.466/.797 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 41 RBI during the stretch that began on May 14, 2025. It is the longest hit streak in the Pacific Coast League since Reno's Ildemaro Vargas had a 35-gamer from June 24-Aug. 11, 2018.

- Additionally, Ritter has reached base in 37 consecutive contests dating back to May 2, 2025, which is the third-longest on-base streak in Isotopes history.

- Ritter owns the second-longest hitting streak in Albuquerque's Triple-A baseball history, which dates back to 1972. Pedro Guerrero had a 31-game hit streak for the Dukes in 1979. Triple-A baseball has been continuously played in Albuquerque since 1972, with the exception of 2001, 2002 and 2020.

- Chad Stevens extended his franchise record on-base streak to 42 games, spanning every contests in which he has received at least one plate appearance with Albuquerque this season. Overall, he has reached base in 52 consecutive games in Triple-A, dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with the Salt Lake Bees. Stevens has compiled a .340/.427/.474 slashline with 15 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 36 home runs combined between the Bees and Isotopes during the stretch,

- Zac Veen drilled an RBI triple as part of a 2-for-4 afternoon, which extended his hitting streak to 20 games. It is the eighth hit streak of at least 20 contests in Isotopes history, and second to take place in the 2026 season, along with Cole Carrigg's 22-gamer. Veen is slashing .434/.448/.855 with 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 16 RBI during the stretch.

- Mickey Moniak appeared in his first rehab game for the Isotopes and was 0-for-3 with a double play grounder and strikeout. Moniak played left field for seven innings.

- Gabriel Hughes started for the Isotopes and tossed 4.2 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three walks and six strikeouts. In two outings since coming off the Injured List, Hughes has combined to throw 9.2 frames without allowing a run, and just two total singles permitted in the timeframe.

- Sugar Land's Ethan Pecko (7.0 IP, 1 R) became the second opposing pitcher to complete 7.0 innings against the Isotopes this season, along with Gage Jump (7.0 IP, 0 R) for the Las Vegas Aviators on May 20.

- The Isotopes recorded their third walk-off victory of the season (others: May 12 vs. OKC, Sterlin Thompson RBI single and May 31 vs. El Paso, Charlie Condon solo homer). It was the fifth occurrence against Sugar Land (last: April 14, 2024, Jordan Beck RBI double).

- Thursday marked Avans' fifth walk-off hit of his pro career. Four have taken place in the PCL, the last being a game-ending single for Las Vegas to defeat Tacoma 5-4 on April 29, 2025.

- With three games remaining before the midway point of the season, the Isotopes need one more victory to clinch a winning record in the first half. Since the Pacific Coast League changed to a halves format in 2023, Albuquerque has only had a winning record in a half one time, when they went 41-34 to close out the 2023 campaign.

- The Isotopes struck out 14 batters on Thursday, a new season-high and their most in a contest since they fanned 14 Las Vegas Aviators hitters on Aug. 21, 2025.

On Deck: The Isotopes will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, and Flex Watter Bottles will be given to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace. Right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by Sugar Land southpaw Josh Hendrickson. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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