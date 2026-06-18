Six Home Runs Lift Space Cowboys to 21-Run Explosion

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - An offensive explosion powered the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-39) to a season-high 21 runs in a 21-8 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (36-35) on Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Sugar Land struck first in the opening inning when Cavan Biggio doubled to lead off the game, followed by an RBI double from CJ Alexander. Collin Price then capped the frame with a home run to give the Space Cowboys an early 3-0 lead.

After Albuquerque scored three runs in the bottom half of the first, the Sugar Land offense continued to roll. Alexander added a triple in the third and Price launched his second home run of the game, pushing the lead back to 5-3.

The Space Cowboys broke the game open in the fourth. Zach Cole drew a walk before Pascanel Ferreras and Trenton Brooks delivered back-to-back doubles. Biggio then crushed his seventh home run of the season, and Alexander followed with a home run of his own as Sugar Land extended the lead to 10-3.

Albuquerque added a run in the fourth, but the Space Cowboys kept pouring it on in the fifth. Cole and Zach Dezenzo singled, Ferreras added another double, Brooks followed with an RBI single and Tommy Sacco Jr. chipped in a groundout RBI to make it 13-4.

Cole and Dezenzo went back-to-back with home runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 15-4. After another Isotopes run, Sugar Land rallied again in the eighth as Price, Dezenzo and Cole singled consecutively, Ferreras added a sacrifice fly and Sacco Jr. lined a triple to plate two more runs and push the advantage to 18-5.

In the late innings, Alexander, Price, Cole, Ferreras, Brooks and Sacco Jr. all contributed as the Space Cowboys continued to add on, finishing with a dominant 21-run performance.

NOTABLE:

- CJ Alexander came a single shy of the cycle, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. He launched a 477-foot home run and recorded his first four-hit game since August 8, 2025 against El Paso. His 477-foot homer is the longest home run hit by a Space Cowboy this season.

- Collin Price went 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored, marking his second multi-homer game of the season after previously doing so on May 2 @ Reno.

- Sugar Land tied a single-game franchise record with 14 extra-base hits on Wednesday night, knocking six doubles, two triples and six home runs. It is the second time they have ever recorded 14 extra-base hits in a game, with the other coming on May 7, 2023 @ Albuquerque when they hit six doubles and eight home runs in a 24-8 win.

- The Space Cowboys hit a season-high six home runs on Wednesday, the first time they have hit six homers in a game since May 14, 2024 @ Albuquerque

- Sugar Land hit two triples in a game for the first time this season on Wednesday. It was their first game in which they recorded multiple triples since July 22, 2025 @ El Paso.

- Sugar Land's 24 hits were a season high and the first time the Space Cowboys had recorded 20 or more hits in a game since May 17, 2024 @ Albuquerque when they recorded 21.

- The 21 runs scored by the Space Cowboys on Wednesday is just the 8th game in franchise history in which they have scored at least 20 runs and tied for the third-most runs scored in a game all-time (24 - May 7, 2023 @ ABQ; 24 - 6/20/21 @ ELP; 23 - 8/23/22 @ LV; 21 - 8/19/22 vs. OKC; 21 - June 24, 2023 @ SL; 20 - 5/10/22@ ABQ; 20 - 5/29/24 @ LV)

The Space Cowboys will look to take control of their six-game series on Thursday afternoon as Sugar Land will throw RHP Ethan Pecko while Albuquerque will throw RHP Gabriel Hughes, with first pitch set for 1:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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