Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/18 at Salt Lake

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/18 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (3-5, 4.10) vs. Salt Lake RHP Alek Manoah (0-1, 14.00)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD C Jhonny Pereda (#15) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD INF Hogan Windish (#30) - activated from the Development List

DEL RHP Randy Dobnak - traded to Kansas City

DEL INF Alejo Lopez - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Used a six-run 10th inning to win 12-6 at Salt Lake on Wednesday night, evening the series at one game apiece...both teams plated three runs in the opening frame as Spencer Packard connected on a two-run home run in the top of the first to cap off a three-run inning...after Salt Lake tied the game in the bottom of the first, Tacoma took the lead again in the top of the fifth on a Brock Rodden RBI double...both teams scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning, the Bees tied the game at six in the ninth inning...Tacoma scored six in the 10th inning, capped off by a Colin Davis three-run home run...Troy Taylor slammed the door in the bottom of the inning to close out the victory.

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA RUNS: Tacoma plated six runs in the 10th inning to secure Wednesday's 12-6 victory, tied for the most runs in a single extra inning in a PCL game this season and the second-most in Triple-A (trails: Charlotte - 9R in 11th on June 3 at Durham)...it's the most runs the Rainiers have scored in a single extra inning since at least 2005, having only previously put up five runs in an extra inning once before, coming on June 15, 2007 at Tucson...Davis is one of five Triple-A hitters to hit an extra-inning, three-run home run (or better) on the road this season...of Tacoma's eight extra inning games this season, six of them have come on the road.

FIRST INNING FEAST: The Rainiers plated three runs in the first inning on Wednesday, including a two-run home run from OF Spencer Packard, which was Tacoma's eighth first-inning home run of the season...of the eight, four of them have come since June 9, with two from Packard and two from Cal Raleigh...Tacoma's four first-inning homers since June 9 are the most in Triple-A and tied for the most in the minor leagues...the Rainiers have 15 first-inning hits since June 9 to lead all Triple-A teams and have scored 11 runs in the first inning in that time, tied for the most in Triple-A (also: St. Paul).

STAYING AT THE WESTON: INF Weston Wilson tallied three hits on Wednesday night, his second consecutive game with three hits, becoming the third Rainiers hitter this season to tally consecutive three hit games (also: Brian O'Keefe - May 6-8, Colin Davis - May 19-20)...the last Rainiers hitter to tally three consecutive three-hit games was Samad Taylor, who did so from August 16-20, 2025...Wilson is the first Rainiers hitter to tally consecutive three-hit games in his first two games with the team since Kobe Kato did so from July 23-25, 2024 at Oklahoma City.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 15th start of the season tonight at Salt Lake and the 86th of his Rainiers career, the fifth-most in franchise history...Lawrence leads the minor leagues with 79.0 innings and tied for the lead with 14 starts and seven quality starts, while ranking among PCL leaders with a 4.10 ERA (2nd), 1.27 WHIP (2nd), and a .282 opponent batting average (7th)...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 4.0% walk rate (per FanGraphs).

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: INF Ryan Bliss stole his 12th base of the season on Wednesday night, and the 84th of his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...the Rainiers have been successful in 33 of their last 36 attempts, dating back to May 26, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fifth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 91.7% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best in Triple-A and the sixth-best among full-season minor league teams.

NO WALKS FOR YOU: Tacoma pitchers have kept the ball in the zone this season, issuing 260 walks, the fewest in the PCL and the second-fewest in Triple-A (trailing Buffalo - 255), leading the circuit with a 3.77 BB/9...Tacoma's 2.15 K/BB ratio is the best in the PCL and tied for the ninth-best in Triple-A...Tacoma's 9.6% walk rate is the best in Triple-A, and one of just three teams to have a walk rate below 10% (Buffalo, Charlotte - 9.9%)...Tacoma has finished with a walk rate under 10% in four of the last five seasons, while no other PCL team has done it more than twice.

SALT LAKE BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 2-for-5 with a triple and three runs in his second game back with Tacoma...Bliss is a career .364 (13x35) hitter in 20 games at Salt Lake, including eight doubles and two triples...Bliss' .364 average at Salt Lake is his best of any PCL venue, while his 1.010 OPS at The Ballpark at America First Square ranks second, trailing only the 1.021 OPS he had at Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees...in total, Bliss has hit .364 at Salt Lake with a 1.016 OPS, over 100 points higher than his next-closest OPS of .886 at Las Vegas.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, hitting .322, the best in the circuit, also leading with 91 hits, 17 home runs, a .413 OBP, .576 SLG and .989 OPS, ranking second with 19 steals...Tacoma's 68 runs since last Tuesday are tied for the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have collected an extra-base hit in each of their last ten games (since June 6), pacing the PCL with 41 extra-base hits in that time, tied for the third-most in Triple-A.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.1%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-3 to Baltimore on Wednesday night...Dom Canzone and Cole Young, who combined to drive in all three Seattle runs, hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning...Nick Davila also threw a scoreless inning of relief, his 11th consecutive appearance without an earned run allowed in the Major Leagues.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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