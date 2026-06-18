Pecko Spins Another Seven But Isotopes Walk It off in Extras

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - RHP Ethan Pecko delivered his second consecutive seven-inning outing, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-40) fell 3-2 in extra innings to the Albuquerque Isotopes (37-35) on Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Albuquerque grabbed an early lead in the first inning with an RBI triple, but Pecko settled in quickly. The right hander allowed just one run on four hits over 7.0 innings while striking out five and retiring 11 consecutive batters from the third through seventh innings.

The Space Cowboys broke through in the seventh. Pascanel Ferreras singled to open the inning before César Salazar and Cavan Biggio each worked walks to load the bases. Collin Price then drew a walk of his own, forcing in the tying run and evening the score at 1-1.

Sugar Land took the lead in the eighth. Ferreras singled and stole second before Salazar ripped his first triple of the season to right field, bringing home the go-ahead run and giving the Space Cowboys a 2-1 advantage.

The Isotopes used three singles and a walk to plate the tying run in the eighth.

Neither team scored in the ninth as RHP Miguel Ullola tossed a scoreless inning for Sugar Land, only allowing two hits while striking out one. Albuquerque capitalized in the 10th. After the automatic runner advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, Drew Avans hit a walk-off single to secure the victory for the Isotopes.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Ethan Pecko turned in another strong outing, allowing one run on four hits over 7.0 innings while striking out five. It marked Pecko's second consecutive seven-inning start. The right hander threw a season-high 91 pitches, 63 for strikes, and reached 96.8 mph. Over his last three games, Pecko has thrown 18.0 IP only allowing nine hits and one run while striking out 12.

- Pascanel Ferreras went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Since joining Sugar Land, Ferreras has recorded a hit in every game, batting 22-for-47 (.468/.527).

- RHP Miguel Ullola made his seventh relief appearance of the season, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing two hits and striking out one. Ullola has now turned in three consecutive scoreless outings and has surrendered just three runs across his seven appearances out of the bullpen. Ullola threw the second and third hardest pitches of the game topping out at 97.4 mph.

- Cavan Biggio drew two walks increasing his season total to 47 and moving him into a tie for the third most walks in the Pacific Coast League.

The Space Cowboys will look to even their six-game series on Friday night as Sugar Land will throw LHP Josh Hendrickson while Albuquerque will throw RHP Eiberson Castellano, with first pitch set for 7:35 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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