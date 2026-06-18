Express Bats Collect Only Five Hits as Aviators Even Series at a Game Apiece

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Las Vegas took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. 1B Brett Harris doubled home two runs with two outs. Round Rock took advantage of four walks to start the second inning. C Cooper Johnson drew the fourth walk to force in a run and an RBI groundout by CF Jarred Kelenic scored a second run before an RBI single from SS Cam Cauley gave Round Rock a 4-2 advantage.

Las Vegas answered with two runs in the third on a two-RBI single by DH Joey Meneses, then added two more in the fourth when C Brian Serven belted a two-run homer. A solo blast by Meneses in the fifth extended the lead to 7-4. Round Rock managed just two hits over the final five innings and the 7-4 score stood as the final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Las Vegas evens the series at one apiece... snaps Express 6-game winning streak at Las Vegas Ballpark... Round Rock unable to collect first 3-game win streak since April 19-23... move to 18-17 on the road... 2-4 in the last 6 G... 5-6 in last 11 G... marks the 10th time this year the Express have been held to 5 hits or fewer.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (ND, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 61 pitches, 39 strikes) received a no decision in his 15th appearance and 14th start of the year... worked a 1-2-3 second inning but dealt with two men on in the first and third frames... now sits 10.1 innings away from 900 in his professional career... first time he has not recorded a strikeout in an start since August 13, 2019 with Triple-A San Antonio at El Paso while in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

SS CAM CAULEY: (2-for-5, 2 RBI, SO, 2 SB) has a hit in 10 of 11 games this month and in June is slashing .318 (14-44)/.415/.432/.847, 1 2B, 2 3B, 5 RBI, 6 R, 8 BB, 10 SO... has reached base in 18 of the last 19 games... marked the third time this year he has stolen two or more bases.

CF JARRED KELENIC: (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB) extended his hitting streak to 11 games... slashing .370 (17-46)/.386/.538/.924 with 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 12 R, 8 BB, 8 SO since joining the Express on June 2.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, June 18 at Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 9:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Las Vegas Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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