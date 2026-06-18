OKC Comets Game Notes - June 18, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sacramento River Cats (41-27) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (38-32)

Game #71 of 150/First Half #71 of 75/Home #35 of 75

Pitching Probables: SAC-LHP Jon Michael Bertrand (5-2, 5.09) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (5-2, 4.65)

Thursday, June 18, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to snap their three-game losing skid and avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season when they continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats at 12:05 p.m. on a summer field trip day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets sit in third place in the overall league standings, 4.0 games behind league-leading Sacramento and 3.5 games behind second-place Las Vegas.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets' recent struggles continued in a 9-6 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento put up two runs in the second inning, including a solo home run by Turner Hill. OKC plated a run in the bottom of the second on a RBI triple from Hyeseong Kim. The River Cats doubled their lead in the third inning with two more runs before the Comets responded with a solo blast by Zach Ehrhard. Sacramento blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by a grand slam from Hill on an 0-2 pitch. The Comets scored four runs in the seventh inning to cut into the deficit with a run-scoring single from Noah Miller and a three-run homer by Ehrhard for his second homer of the night. Oklahoma City had just one hit after Ehrhard's second homer.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (5-2) makes his 14th appearance (12th start) of the season...Romero was limited to 4.0 IP last time out June 11 at Charlotte, allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and three strikeouts in a no decision...The Comets have lost each of Romero's last two starts, but are 7-4 this season in his starts...Over his last five games, Romero has allowed eight runs and 20 hits across 25.0 IP while racking up 21 K's...Romero owns a 4.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and .269 BAA in 13 appearances (11 starts) overall...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks tied for third in wins, fourth in BAA and WHIP and seventh in ERA...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 0-2 2025: 13-8 All-time: 77-73 At OKC: 37-40

The Comets play the River Cats for the first of two series between the teams this season, including their lone meeting at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season...OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories last season. At the plate, Esteury Ruiz led OKC with 28 hits and 12 stolen bases in 18 games, while Ryan Ward posted 21 RBI and six home runs in 19 games against the River Cats...Matt Sauer tossed a team-high 18.0 innings in three starts against the River Cats in 2025, including a pair of quality starts and an 11-strikeout performance July 18 on the road...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 45-37 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Down the Stretch: With four games remaining in the first half, the Comets are 4.0 games behind league-leading Sacramento and 3.5 games behind second-place Las Vegas. In order to stay in contention, the Comets must win each of the next four games. The winner of the first half will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September...The Comets have clinched a winning first half and OKC remains the only PCL team, and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville), to finish with a winning record every half since the split-season format was introduced in 2023...Entering June 1, the River Cats were 33-22 and led the Comets (33-23) by 0.5 games and Las Vegas (32-23) by 1.0 game. Since then, the Aviators have gone 9-5 while the River Cats are 8-5 and the Comets are 5-9.

June Swoon: The Comets have lost three straight games, five of the last six games and are 5-9 to start the month of June, surpassing the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7). The Comets will try to avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season of four games April 23-26 against Tacoma. This is the first time OKC has lost three in a row since then...The Comets closed out May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...Last month, the Comets registered a +99 run differential and lost one game by more than two runs. So far in June, the team's run differential is -12 and they have four losses of at least four runs, including two of their three largest losses of the season within the last 10 games...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 14 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.91 and they have allowed 89 runs overall (6.4 RPG).

Bumps on the Bump: Over the last six games, the Comets have surrendered a Triple-A-high-high 51 runs, with at least seven runs in five of the six contests. During that time, opponents are batting .316 (66-for-209) with 29 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs, with at least one home run and at least one inning of three-plus runs each game, including four separate innings of five runs across the last five games. Opponents are batting .318 (21-for-66) with RISP, and the Comets have especially struggled to get off the field with two down, as opponents are 26-for-73 (.356) with 21 runs...OKC issued eight more walks last night - all across the final five innings - and has 32 walks over the last six games. The team's 1.91 WHIP over those six games is the highest in Triple-A...This is the first time since Sept. 16-17, 2023 against Tacoma (11 R each) that OKC has allowed nine or more runs in back-to-back games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Including last night, the Comets have now allowed at least nine runs in nearly one quarter of their games this season (17 of 70)...OKC has now given up at least eight runs 23 times within the first 70 games of the season. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 23rd time until Game 103 (July 29). In 2024, it was also Game 103 (July 30). In 2023, it was Game 113 (Aug. 15)...OKC has faced a staggering 96 batters over the first two games of the current series, as Sacramento is averaging 5.3 batters per inning. The Comets have retired the side in order just once and have allowed at least one hit in 15 of 18 frames. Meanwhile, Sacramento has accumulated 38 plate appearances with a runner in scoring position.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo roped three doubles Wednesday night to extend his team-best hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 12 games. The catcher is 15-for-43 (.343) with five doubles and a RBI over the last 12 games and 13-for-28 (.464) during his hitting streak...Alfonzo collected three extra-base hits in a game for the first time since Sept. 19, 2021 with High-A West Michigan (DET) and became the first Oklahoma City hitter with three doubles in a game since Miguel Vargas Aug. 19, 2022 at Sugar Land...Alfonzo joins Ryan Fitzgerald as the lone two Comets players with multiple hitting streaks of at least eight games this season.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard belted two homers and collected four RBI as part of a 2-for-5 game Wednesday. The outfielder has produced three of his four career two-homer games this month, doing so last night for the second time in four games (June 13 at Charlotte)...After hitting three homers over the first two months, Ehrhard has hit a league-high eight homers in June. This month, he is 19-for-55 (.345) with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 14 games...Ehrhard has reached base in 35 of his last 36 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9. Since May 13 (28 games), he is slashing .376/.504/.723.

Home-Less: The Comets are now 3-8 in their last 11 home games, with losses in four of the last five, dropping their overall home record to 17-17...During the 11-game stretch, the team has batted .221 (77-for-349) with 44 runs and has gone 21-for-91 (.231) with runners in scoring position...At home, the Comets slash .247/.357/.417 and average 5.6 runs per game compared to .288/.378/.484 on the road and average 7.3 runs per game...OKC has hit 55 home runs in 36 road games compared to 35 homers in 34 home games.

Around the Horn: The Comets turned another double play Wednesday and have 73 through 70 games - most in Triple-A and second-most in the Minors overall...The Comets tallied eight extra-base hits Wednesday, tied for their second-highest total this season...Yesterday the Comets and River Cats played the longest game across all the full-season Minors at 3 hours, 21 minutes. Six of OKC's last seven games have lasted at least 3 hours, 4 minutes, with four games lasting at least 3:16. The team's average time of game over the seven-game span is 3 hours, 6 minutes, dragged down by Sunday's finale in Charlotte completed in a refreshing 2 hours, 13 minutes.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2026

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