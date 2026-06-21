SAC Postgame Notes 6.20 at OKC

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (41-30) 0 @ Oklahoma City (41-32) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 0-6, officially giving Las Vegas the first half title...marked their fourth shutout of the season and second in the last nine days...tied their largest shutout defeat of the season (also, April 22 vs. ABQ, 0-6)...they are now 21-19 on the road, 11-13 against left-handed starters, 24-14 when committing no errors, and 11-21 when not scoring a home run...they are now 2-6 in their last eight games after having a six-game winning streak just before that...they are 2-for-23 with runners in scoring positions over their last two games...the River Cats recorded three double plays for the second time this season (also, May 22 at SUG).

Blade Tidwell was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season...allowed three runs on six hits (1 HR) with a career-high seven walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work...Tidwell has allowed a run in every outing since being optioned back to Sacramento on April 29...he is the second River Cat starter to allow seven walks (also, Trevor McDonald, April 16 (1) at Tacoma).

Nate Furman went 1-for-3...is batting .393 (11-for-28) with two doubles, three RBI, one walk, one stolen base a .433 on-base percentage and an .897 OPS in his last six games.

Heliot Ramos (MLR) went 2-for-4, his 12th multi-hit game...he is batting .385 (5-for-13) with one home run, one RBI, one walk, a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.044 OPS in three games on rehab with Sacramento.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double, the River Cats only extra-base-hit of the game...was his 12th multi-hit game of the season...he rejoined the River Cats last night after being designated for assignment then outrighted to Sacramento...he is batting .375 (42-for-112) with seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 19 RBI, five walks, one stolen base, a .402 on-base percentage and an .837 OPS in 29 games with the Cats.

Aeverson Arteaga went 1-for-3...he is batting .264 (24-for-91) with five doubles, one home run, 18 RBI, five walks and a .651 OPS with the River Cats.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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