River Cats Drop Second Straight in One-Run Heartbreaker

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game, 3-4, giving them their first back-to-back losses since June 2-3 vs. Tacoma...they are now 9-7 in one-run games, 11-14 when their opponent scores first, 22-12 when committing no errors, and 11-11 against left-handed starters.

The River Cats did not homer for the seventh-straight game, the first occurrence since their 10-game homer-less streak from August 10-29, 2018...was their 30th game without knocking a longball ball this season; the Cats are now 11-19 in no homer games.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on six hits, with a season-high-tying four walks and five strikeouts...his 77 total strikeouts lead all of Triple-A and are T-6th in all of the minor leagues.

Wilkin Ramos was dealt the loss, his second of the season...allowed two runs on four hits, with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work.

Jared Oliva went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the third, the Cats' only extra-base-hit of the game...was his fourth extra-base-hit of the season, and first since June 6...all four have been doubles and all have come in his time with Sacramento...he is batting .243 (9-for-37) with four doubles, five RBI, one walk, three stolen bases and a .607 OPS in 10 games with the River Cats.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-3...he has hit safely in six of his last seven games since June 5...he is batting .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles, three RBI, two walks, a .407 on-base percentage and an .865 OPS in that span.

Turner Hill went 2-for-4, his 15th multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .304 (24-for-79) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, seven stolen bases, a .411 on-base percentage, and an .841 OPS in 23 games since May 15.

Jesús Rodríguez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth...marked his first time on base in the series and snapped a 0-for-22 streak that dated back to June 5.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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