SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.10 at SUG

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (39-24) 2 @ Sugar Land (27-38) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 2-1, extending their winning streak to six-straight games...is their third time with a six-game winning streak this season...they are now 9-6 in one-run games, 28-12 when scoring first, and 12-5 when committing one error...is the second time this season the River Cats have recorded a win with just four hits on the night (also, April 14 at Tacoma).

The River Cats did not homer for the fifth-straight game, the first time with five no-homer games in a row since August 23-27, 2018... it also marked the first time in franchise history the team has won five consecutive games without knocking a longball...is their 28th game this season without a home run; they are now 11-17 in such games.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter and earned his fifth win of the season...threw 6.0 scoreless, quality innings, allowing four hits and two walks, and fanning a Triple-A career-high-tying six batters...marked his second scoreless outing this season (also, May 15 at Round Rock)...he is T-3rd in the PCL in wins, and ranks T-2nd in win percentage (.714) behind Thomas Hatch, who is 2-0.

Michael Fulmer earned his seventh save of the season, tied with Albuquerque's TJ Shook for most in the PCL...pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk and fanning three batters.

Nate Furman went 1-for-3 with a double...has now doubled in three-straight games for the first time in his career...he has his 13 extra-base-hits since May 19, T-5th most in the PCL in that span...he is also batting .329 (26-for-79) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, six walks, five stolen bases, a .582 slugging percentage and a .950 OPS in 19 games since that date.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the first...was his 11th multi-hit game with the River Cats this season, and third in his last four games...extended his hitting streak to five-straight games; he is batting .500 (8-for-16) with two doubles, two RBI, two walks, a .600 on-base percentage and a 1.225 OPS in that span.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-3...he is batting .284 (21-for-74) with four doubles, one home run, 12 RBI, four walks, two stolen bases, and a .694 OPS in 19 games with Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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