Trent Harris Named Minor League Baseball Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for July 20-26

Published on July 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - This morning, Minor League Baseball announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards for July 20-26.

RHP Trent Harris earned the honor for the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Harris made his first career start on Tuesday, July 21 against the Oklahoma City Comets where he threw 3.0 scoreless innings, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, allowing only a single to Jack Suwinski in the second inning and striking out four batters.

He made his second start of the week on Saturday, July 25, where he threw 4.0 hitless innings. Harris gave up one walk and hit one batsman, both against James Tibbs III. He fanned eight total batters, marking a new career high. 4.0 innings of work tied his career high, done also on August 9, 2024, with the High-A Eugene Emeralds.

Harris is 2-1 on the season, posting a 3.38 ERA across 28 appearances (2 starts) as he's allowed 14 earned runs on 34 hits, with 18 walks and 47 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2026

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