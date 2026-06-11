Brown Strikes out Seven in Rehab Outing

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Hunter Brown struck out seven over 5.0 innings, however the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-38) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (39-24) 2-1 on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Sacramento struck first in the opening inning, using a double and a two-out single to plate a run and take an early 1-0 lead. Brown retired seven of the next eight batters, throwing a 1-2-3 second and working around a two-out walk in the third. The River Cats added another run in the fourth inning on a throwing error with two outs, extending their advantage to 2-0.

Brown turned in his longest outing since beginning his major league rehab assignment, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out seven.

The Space Cowboys broke through in the bottom of the eighth. Zach Dezenzo reached on an error and stole second base before Trenton Brooks lined an RBI single to left field, recording his first hit as a Space Cowboy and cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Sugar Land also received an outstanding relief appearance from LHP Colton Gordon. Gordon fired 4.0 scoreless

innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. The Space Cowboys brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning thanks to a Tommy Sacco Jr. one-out double but were unable to complete the comeback as Sacramento secured the victory.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Hunter Brown turned in his longest rehab outing on Wednesday night, tossing 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. It marked Brown's longest outing since March 31, when he tossed 6.0 innings for Houston against Boston. His seven strikeouts were also his highest total since beginning his rehab assignment. Brown threw the 22 hardest pitches of the game, topping out at 98.6 mph, and fired 78 pitches with 49 strikes.

- Pascanel Ferreras went 1-for-4 on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Ferreras has recorded a hit in every game since joining Sugar Land. His base hit left the bat at 103.9 mph, the fourth-highest exit velocity in the game.

- Zach Dezenzo finished 1-for-2 with a walk on Wednesday night. Dezenzo has now drawn a walk in seven of his eight games with the Space Cowboys this season.

- Trenton Brooks, who signed with Houston on June 8, went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday, collecting his first hit and RBI as a member of the Space Cowboys.

The Space Cowboys will look to bounce back on Thursday night as RHP Ethan Pecko takes the mound for Sugar Land opposite LHP Joe Whitman for Sacramento, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.