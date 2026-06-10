Tawa Triples Twice, Aces Sting Bees 6-4

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Just when it seemed as if the momentum might be shifting, the Reno Aces dug deep and produced two runs in the bottom of the eighth to snatch game one of their series with the Salt Lake Bees, 6-4.

Tying to respond to a trio of Bees (32-31) in the top of the eighth, the Aces (29-35) made sure the game did not go into extra frames as a walk and single by Jordan Lawlar set up what seemed to be a go-ahead home run by Tim Tawa. Though the ball did not leave the yard, it slammed off the wall and allowed both runners on base to score while Tawa sped around to third.

That was Tawa's second triple of the night, as he had also logged a two-run triple in the fifth that had given Reno its second lead of the game. Tawa is the first Reno Ace in just over two calendar years, as the last Ace to hit two three-baggers in a game was Bryson Brigman who achieved the feat on June 1, 2024 against this same Salt Lake squad.

One swing of the bat had given the Aces the lead in the second, and it was one that was a long time in the making for Tyler Locklear. Digging in the box in a 3-1 count, Locklear hammered the offering 421 feet over the wall in right field for his third homer of the season, but his first at Greater Nevada Field. Prior to tonight, Locklear had played in 26 games and taken 108 official at-bats.

A wild pitch from reliever Bryce Jarvis allowed the Bees to knot the game at 1-1 in the fifth, but the Aces quickly got into gear to take the lead back. It was consecutive singles from Cerda and Anderdson Rojas that set up the first Tawa triple, and overall, the Aces now have 25 three-baggers on the year which remains fourth at all levels of professional baseball.

Luis Urías kept the inning alive and his hot bat going by ripping a single into right field that easily scored Tawa from third. Those runs proved crucial as the Reno lead could not hold through the end, with Josh Lowe taking advantage of a questionable call in the top of the eighth inning.

On a Salt Lake double steal, the lead runner at third was controversially ruled safe, with Lowe coming up big by hitting a home run on the very next pitch to tie the contest at 4-4.

Making his return to Reno was right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, his first appearance since being optioned from Arizona. Though he only worked three innings, Pfaadt was his usual self by allowing only a single hit and one walk while facing the minimum nine hitters in that time.

Two relievers followed with scoreless outings, but it was Isaiah Campbell (2-1) who took the win despite allowing three runs, including his second homer allowed of the year, while punching out two without a walk.

Four different Aces had multiple hits, including Locklear which extends his multi-hit game streak to 11 games, which is tied for the PCL record (since 2005) for consecutive multi-hit games with one team. Locklear also had an RBI on the night, as did Urías, but they paled in comparison to the four from Tawa.

After an exciting last at-bat win in game one, these two teams will run it back in game two from Greater Nevada Field at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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