Cerda Drives in Two, Locklear Extends Streak in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - A two-RBI double by Christian Cerda in the top of the fifth brought the Reno Aces within one of the Las Vegas Aviators in their series finale, but Las Vegas added an insurance tally and handed Reno a series loss behind a 4-2 final on Sunday.

An inning-opening double and one-out single gave the Aviators (36-25) the lead in their first set of swings, and they tacked onto that lead in the third by using a hit batsman and consecutive doubles that pushed the score to 3-0.

It was not until the fifth inning when the Aces (28-35) their first hit, as each of the first 12 batters were retired in order. Singles from Tyler Locklear and Jose Fernandez started the inning, but then quickly two were retired. Delivering in the clutch was Cerda, ripping another double after two in last night's contest to bring both runners home.

One swing of the bat by Max Muncy added an insurance run, as he homered in the bottom of the seventh to bring the score to its 4-2 final.

Unfortunately for Reno, they did not have another hit after that fifth inning until the top of the ninth with two outs when Tyler Locklear logged his second hit of the game in his fourth trip. That extended his multi-hit game streak to 10 consecutive games, which continues to be the longest at all levels of professional baseball and the longest such streak in franchise history.

In addition to his two hits, Locklear also scored once, while Fernandez, who rejoined the Aces earlier today, scored once as well in a 1-for-3 effort.

Charged with the loss was Aces starter Jose Caberera, his second at Triple-A after also working in the series opener. He earned his second decision in as many starts, this time his first loss after allowing three of four runs on three hits in five innings with three strikeouts and walks each.

Today's loss marked the fourth in a row for the Aces, all at the hands of the Aviators. That helped Las Vegas escape a 2-0 Reno series lead after game two on Wednesday, and also marked the fourth straight series loss for the Aces.

Reno heads back to friendly confines as they begin a six-game set on Tuesday against the Salt Lake Bees starting at 6:35 p.m. from Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 7, 2026

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