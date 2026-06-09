Tim Tawa Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Utility man Tim Tawa has been named the Player of the Week by the Pacific Coast League after an unbelievable return to Reno's lineup this past week in Las Vegas, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

The 27-year-old led the Aces with a slash line of .476/.542/1.095 for a 1.637 OPS. He recorded 10 hits, seven of which went for extra bases including three home runs. He also scored eight runs and drove in seven more in his six games.

Recording at least one hit in all five games he started, he began the week with a pair of doubles on Tuesday and ended the week with a home run in three consecutive games, including a pinch-hit homer in the top of the eighth inning on Thursday. On Saturday, he posted a 4-for-6 performance with a home run and two doubles.

For the week, he led the Pacific Coast League in OPS, slugging percentage, total bases, doubles, and runs scored while also ranking second in home runs, third in hits, and third in average.

This is his second career PCL weekly honor, also earning the award in August of 2024, and he becomes just the sixth hitter in team history to win two weekly honors with Reno.

The Aces return home this week to host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.