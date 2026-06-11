Rodriguez' Hitting Streak Continues in Wednesday Loss

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Round Rock Express scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to break a late tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 2-for-5 with an RBI single to move his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games. It's the longest by an El Paso player this season and the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League, behind the 17-game streak by Albuquerque's Chad Stevens. Second baseman Marcos Castañon went 1-for-4 and has at least one hit in 11 straight games and 20 of his last 21.

Jhony Brito allowed one run in four innings in his first start with El Paso after being reinstated from the San Diego Padres' injured list. Ty Adcock struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth out of El Paso's bullpen. Chihuahuas third baseman Clay Dungan was ejected after arguing a call at first base in the top of the sixth inning. He was the second Chihuahua to be thrown out of a game this year.

Team Records: El Paso (28-37), Round Rock (28-37)

Next Game: Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP JP Sears (4-2, 7.62) vs. Round Rock RHP Trey Supak (3-3, 5.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 4 El Paso 2 - Wednesday

WP: Collyer (2-0)

LP: Cienfuegos (1-2)

S: Teodo (4)

Time: 2:41

Attn: 4,003







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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