Lowe's Late Three-Run Homer Not Enough as Bees Fall in Reno

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NV. - In Salt Lake's third-quickest nine-inning game of the season, the Bees recorded just four hits, highlighted by a three-run homer by Josh Lowe to tie the game at four. However, the Aces responded in the bottom of the inning as the game unraveled late, handing Salt Lake a 6-4 loss in the series opener.

Reno 6, Salt Lake 4

WP: Isaiah Campbell (2-1)

LP: Rob Kaminsky (0-1)

SV: Yilber Díaz (3)

Key Performers

Josh Lowe: 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, K

Nelson Rada: 1-4, R

Christian Moore: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K

Kyren Paris: 1-3, BB, K

Game Summary

The six-game series in Reno got off to a quiet start as both Brandon Pfaadt for the Aces and Brett Kerry for the Bees retired the side in order in the first inning.

Pfaadt kept things rolling in the top of the second, retiring the side in order once again. The first batter of the bottom of the second frame, Tyler Locklear launched his third homer of the season to draw first blood, putting Reno up by a run early.

Zeroes filled the box score through the third and fourth innings before Salt Lake broke through in the fifth. Yolmer Sánchez drew a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch to even the game. The Bees worked three walks in the frame but managed just one hit, limiting the rally to a single run.

Reno started the fifth with back-to-back singles before a two run triple by Tim Tawa broke the game open before an RBI single by Luis Urias gave the aces a three-run lead.

After zeroes filled the board in the sixth and seventh innings, Josh Lowe smashed his fifth homer of the season, tying the game at four in the top of the eighth. It brought home Christian Moore and Nelson Rada after they singled.

After Rob Kaminsky recorded two outs and a walk in the bottom of the eighth, Kaleb Ort entered the game, but immediately allowed a single before Tawa delivered his second triple of the night to give the home team a 6-4 lead. Reno would not relinquish the advantage.

Game Notes

The Bees dropped to 10-17 on the road and have been defeated in seven of their last 11 away contests. Salt Lake is 2-5 at Greater Nevada Field this year and have lost both road series openers against the Aces.

Tonight's loss snapped a five-game winning streak in the first game of a series for the Bees, last finding defeat on a Tuesday night against Sacramento on April 28. Salt Lake officially lost their first two-run decision of 2026, having previously been 7-0 on the year.

The visitors were also out-hit by Reno tonight, continuing a trend of dropping games when the hit column advantage is won by the opponent (8-28 overall, 2-15 on the road).

Salt Lake was held to just one hit through seven innings tying its second lowest total through seven innings this season when the club had just one hit against Tacoma on May 20 and were hitless through seven on Mar. 28 at Las Vegas.

Pitching kept the Bees in the game, as tonight's starter Brett Kerry completed six innings. It was Salt Lake's second road game in which they lost a game after the starter tossed at least six innings (Apr. 25 at Las Vegas; Klassen's 6.2 IP start - 4-0 loss)

In his 11th start of the season, Brett Kerry struck out six Aces in six innings allowing four runs on nine hits without a walk. The right-hander has recorded six or more strikeouts in each of his last four appearances and at least five in seven outings this season. He's also worked at least five innings in each of his last seven starts.

In his first Triple-A at-bat of the season, Kyren Paris recorded Salt Lake's first hit of the game with an infield single. It marked the 55th hit of his Triple-A career in his 70th game at the level. Paris earned a promotion from Rocket City earlier in the day after batting .200 (12-for-105) with three doubles, one triple, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

Coming off a multi-hit performance in Sunday's series-clinching win over Albuquerque, Yolmer Sánchez drew his second walk of June, extending his on-base streak to two games in the top of the fifth. He later came around to score Salt Lake's first run of the game on a wild pitch. Sánchez has scored in back-to-back games with four total to start the month of June.

For the third walk of the top of the fifth, Zach Humphreys drew a free pass. The catcher has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games, and he also recorded a multi-hit performance in the series finale against Albuquerque.

Christian Moore extended his on-base streak to nine games with a leadoff walk in the top of the sixth inning. Tonight's third baseman has a season high on-base streak of 15 games. During the eighth inning, Moore collected his 10th hit of June, which was the second hit of the game for Salt Lake. The infielder's 44th free pass of the campaign is tied for the PCL lead (Jonah Bride, Round Rock). Moore scored tonight, on Josh Lowe's homer, giving him three straight games scoring at least once.

Josh Lowe tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the eighth with his fifth home run of the season, a 411-foot shot onto the berm in right field. It marked the Bees' third hit of the game and his third homer in the month of June, all three run homers in the seventh inning or later. It was Lowe's third three-run blast over his last six games, tonight's being his second game-tying bomb over that span. He forced extras with his ninth-inning roundtripper last Wednesday, June 3, against Albuquerque.

Nelson Rada scored on Lowe's clutch homer and now holds an 11-game streak scoring at least once. That streak is the longest active streak in professional baseball, and is tied for the fifth longest stretch at any point in 2026 among every level of the sport.

Up Next

Salt Lake goes back to battle in game two of the six-game series against Reno. First pitch between the Bees and Aces is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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