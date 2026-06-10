OKC Comets Game Notes - June 10, 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (36-27) vs. Charlotte Knights (35-29)

Game #64 of 150/First Half #64 of 75/Road #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP River Ryan (3-0, 2.89) vs. CLT-RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-2, 6.86)

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 10:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a third consecutive win and a 2-0 series lead when they continue their interleague series against the Charlotte Knights at 10:05 a.m. CT at Truist Field...A total of 11 games remain in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season, and Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Sacramento.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind by three runs but rallied to win, 6-3, over the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at Truist Field. Charlotte went ahead, 1-0, in the second inning and extended the lead with a pair of solo shots from Jason Matthews and Everson Pereira in the third inning. Still trailing, 3-0, in the fifth inning, Zach Ehrhard made it a one-run game with a two-run blast. The Comets tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo homer by Jack Suwinski. OKC broke the tie with three runs in the seventh inning, courtesy of run-scoring doubles by Ehrhard and Suwinski. The Comets pitching staff held the Knights scoreless and to two singles over the final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan (3-0) searches for his fourth straight win, making his seventh start of the year after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...During his last outing June 4 vs. Round Rock, Ryan completed 6.0 innings for a second consecutive start, matching a career high. He allowed season high of four runs and six hits, but all four runs and five of the hits occurred within the fourth inning. Ryan notched four strikeouts along with three walks while tossing a career-high 96 pitches...After making his first two starts this season, Ryan went on the Injured List with a hamstring injury April 17-May 14 and today marks his fifth start since...MLB's No. 79 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com, Ryan made his season debut April 4 in Las Vegas. Prior to that outing, Ryan's last appearance was with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh in his last of four starts with the Dodgers during his MLB debut season...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan...Ryan is from nearby Huntersville, N.C. and played at North Mecklenburg High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Against the Knights: 2026: 1-0 2025: N/A All-time: 1-0 At CLT: 1-0

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...Charlotte has opened 2026 with a 35-29 record and the Knights entered this series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and fifth-highest overall in the Minors (6.5 RPG). They have hit 102 homers in just 64 games - third-most in the Minors...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Carolina in My Mind: This series serves as a homecoming for several Comets players who hail from within a two-hour radius of Charlotte, none more prominent than brothers River and Ryder Ryan who are from Huntersville, N.C., located approximately 16 miles from Truist Field. The others include Logan Allen (Fletcher, N.C.), Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.), Jackson Ferris (Mount Airy, N.C.) and Garrett McDaniels (Marion, S.C.). Paul Gervase is from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., which is 165 miles from Charlotte, and although Cole Irvin is originally from Anaheim, Calif., he now makes his home in the Charlotte area.

Down the Stretch: After losing four of five games to start the previous series, the Comets have now won back-to-back games...OKC is 9-5 over the last 14 games and owns a PCL-best record of 23-11 since April 30...OKC went 13-3 between May 14-31 to reach a season-high 10 games above .500 at 33-23 and the Comets seek their sixth series win in the last seven series...Entering June 2, the Comets were 20-7 in their previous 27 games and had moved up to just a half-game out of first place in the league standings. Now the team has slid down to third place and 2.5 games out of first.

Road to Success: The Comets have won five consecutive road games and are now 10-1 over the last 11 road contests. They are also 14-3 in their last 17 road games and have won 15 of their last 19 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 19-12 overall in away games, tied for the most road wins in the league...The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with a .290 road batting average and rank second with 225 runs scored (7.3 RPG). The Comets have scored five or more runs in five straight road games (35 R) and have scored nine or more runs in seven of their last 11 road games, piling up 109 runs in that time.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard collected a pair of extra-base hits and drove in four runs to extend his on-base streak to 29 games Tuesday. He finished the game 2-for-5 with a double, homer and four RBI, tying his season high...Ehrhard has hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, going 30-for-73 (.411) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 19 walks...He is in the midst of the longest on-base streak of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league and the fifth-longest overall in the league in 2026. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .340 (35-for-103) with 22 RBI, 22 runs, 12 extra-base hits, 26 walks and a .477 OBP.

Way Of The K: Oklahoma City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts last night, matching their season high for the third time this season and with all three games occurring since May 21...During the team's current 23-11 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 324 strikeouts (305.0 IP) are second-most in the PCL. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 strikeouts (253.0 IP) were second-fewest in the league.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday, going 0-for-5 while playing all nine innings in left field...Edman is 9-for-36 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI through 10 games with the Comets. He has hit safely in eight of his 10 games and has played at 2B, 3B, LF, CF and DH. Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

Dinger Details: After being held without a home run across the previous two games, the Comets sent a pair over the wall Tuesday night, giving them 22 homers since May 24 (14 G) - third-most in the PCL during the span and one homer behind the league leaders. Oklahoma City has now gone deep in 11 of the last 14 games...On the other hand, the Comets have allowed six homers in the last four games, with at least one homer in all four games. In the previous 15 games, the Comets allowed a total of eight homers.

Talk About Hump Day: Going back to last season, in eight of the last 10 times the Comets won a series opener, they lost next game, including 2-5 this year. That includes six straight losses on the road in Game 2 after winning a series opener, going 0-4 so far this season...The Comets are 3-7 on Wednesdays this season, with an 0-5 mark on the road.

Around the Horn: Last night, the Comets notched their fourth win of the season after trailing by at least three runs, but their first since April 11 vs. Round Rock...Although the Comets have won seven straight day games overall, they are 2-4 in their mid-week day games this season and 2-5 when a game starts at noon local time or earlier...Jack Suwinski tallied a game-high three hits last night, going 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBI. Over his last three games, Suwinski is now 7-for-11 with four extra-base hits...James Tibbs III has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 13-for-39 (.333) with six home runs and 16 RBI. Tibbs leads the PCL with 18 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 148 total bases and 57 runs scored.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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